Government lifts cap for public events if covid safety rules are followed

As of June 14, it will be possible to organize events with a higher number of participants if they are attended only by people who have tested negative for COVID-19, have had COVID-19 or have vaccinated against COVID-19, the government agreed on Tuesday.

While the current limits allow the organization of events for up to 600 people indoors and up to 1,000 people outdoors, from June 14 onwards, up to 3,000 people per day may participate in indoor activities and up to 9,000 people per day in outdoor activities, provided that the infection safety of all participants is ensured.

Participants have to take a rapid antigen test up to 24 hours or a PCR test up to 72 hours before the start of the event. The organizer is also obligated to provide the option for a rapid antigen test on-site immediately before the start of the event. Testing is carried out by a healthcare provider. To attend the event, the participant must have a negative test result. Children under the age of 12 and people with special needs are exempted from taking the test if it is not reasonable to test them.

People who have had the complete set of vaccines against COVID-19 in the last 12 months are allowed to participate in the event without taking the test. They will be exempted from the moment they have received maximum protection after vaccination, i.e. for vaccines currently in use, seven to 15 days after the last injection, depending on the manufacturer.

In addition, people who have had COVID-19 in the last year and later received a single dose of vaccine, or who have had COVID-19 after receiving the first dose of vaccine are also exempted from taking the test. Those people who have had COVID-19 and been declared healthy but have not received an additional dose of vaccine will be exempted from taking the test for six months after being declared healthy.

Before the start of the event, all people who have had the disease or been vaccinated must present the corresponding certificate to the organizer. On-site, the organizer must verify the authenticity and validity of both the certificate and the rapid antigen or PCR test, as well as establish the identity of the person. It is required to check all spectators and people involved in the organization, including the technical crew, caterers, and performers. Those not checked are not allowed to attend the event.

In addition to the testing and checking requirements applied to all participants, it is also necessary to adhere to other requirements in case of events with a higher number of participants, such as dispersing people, ensuring compliance with indoor disinfection requirements, and taking time restrictions into account. According to the current requirements, all events must end at midnight, at the latest.

--

Follow ERR News on Facebook and Twitter and never miss an update!