Sea taxi starts trips between Seaplane Habor, Aegna and Pirita

News
$content['photos'][0]['caption'.lang::suffix($GLOBALS['category']['lang'])]?>
The sea taxi Gundel. Source: Cia-Helena Meldo
News

Sea taxi "Gundel" will carry passengers from Tallinn's Seaplane Habor to Pirita and the island of Agena this summer.

The sea taxi can seat 12 and will make the journeys at weekends, ETV's "Aktuaalne kaamera" reported on Saturday. Travel schedules may change in the future if demand increases.

"Initially, the plan is for weekends, when there will be more [passengers] then maybe also on Friday, because demand may grow. At the moment, there is simply not enough demand," said sea taxi owner Marko Amboja.

Amboja said last year an attempt was made to ferry passengers between Pirita and Tallinn city center but there were not enough passengers to continue.

"We went at 8 a.m. in the morning and at 5 p.m. in the evening we returned to Pirita, but we didn't have enough passengers to repeat it this year. Maybe in a few years people will use sea routes more and come to work and go home by sea taxi," he said.

--

Follow ERR News on Facebook and Twitter and never miss an update!

Editor: Helen Wright

Related

covid-19 vaccines

restrictions in place

travel restrictions

About us

ERR News is the English-language service of Estonian Public Broadcasting, run by a fully independent editorial team.

To read up on ERR News' comments rules and to contact ERR's other services, please follow the link below.

Staff, contacts & comments

Latest news

18:27

Retro festival We Love The 90s to take place in July, Scooter to headline

18:01

Law experts: State should finance academic law education in one university

17:45

Ambassador to Finland: Labor migration situation wrong, unfair and tragic

17:34

Committee approves bill to terminate tax exemption for home loan interest

17:08

Conductor Tõnu Kaljuste to receive first Eri Klas scholarship

16:43

Estonian Alcohol and Soft Drinks Industry museum opens

16:15

Social ministry: Finns have not given us signal when migration could resume

15:51

Spring Storm concludes with live-fire exercise, final battle

15:24

Gallery: 101 pictures of cows displayed on Lääne County village wall

15:01

SDE select mayor of Tartu candidate

14:35

Estonia to apply for exemption to establish income tax minimum

14:07

Eesti Energia claims Elering biased in wind farm vision

13:40

Finland and Estonia planning joint air traffic control system

13:15

30th independence restoration anniversary to end with night song festival

13:11

Large number of people made unemployed during crisis still without work

12:35

Over 53,000 vaccine doses to arrive in Estonia this week

12:01

Innovative safety system installed at Veerenni railroad crossing

11:35

Paide mayor will probably not continue in role after local elections

11:14

Sea taxi starts trips between Seaplane Habor, Aegna and Pirita

10:35

Health Board: 37 new cases of COVID-19 diagnosed, one death

COVID-19 information

radio tallinn

jupiter

Estonia and Brexit

Hea lugeja, näeme et kasutate vanemat brauseri versiooni või vähelevinud brauserit.

Parema ja terviklikuma kasutajakogemuse tagamiseks soovitame alla laadida uusim versioon mõnest meie toetatud brauserist: