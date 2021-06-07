Sea taxi starts trips between Seaplane Habor, Aegna and Pirita

Sea taxi "Gundel" will carry passengers from Tallinn's Seaplane Habor to Pirita and the island of Agena this summer.

The sea taxi can seat 12 and will make the journeys at weekends, ETV's "Aktuaalne kaamera" reported on Saturday. Travel schedules may change in the future if demand increases.

"Initially, the plan is for weekends, when there will be more [passengers] then maybe also on Friday, because demand may grow. At the moment, there is simply not enough demand," said sea taxi owner Marko Amboja.

Amboja said last year an attempt was made to ferry passengers between Pirita and Tallinn city center but there were not enough passengers to continue.

"We went at 8 a.m. in the morning and at 5 p.m. in the evening we returned to Pirita, but we didn't have enough passengers to repeat it this year. Maybe in a few years people will use sea routes more and come to work and go home by sea taxi," he said.

--

