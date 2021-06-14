Kallas joins Latvia, Lithuania leaders in committing to NATO ties

news
Egils Levits, Joe Biden, Gitanas Nauseda and Kaja Kallas at Monday's NATO summit in Brussels.
Open gallery
5 photos
news

Prime Minister Kaja Kallas (Reform) joined the heads of state of Latvia and Lithuania in committing to further NATO-level cooperation in addressing issues relating to the Russian Federation, and also China, ahead of the Brussels NATO summit, which took place Monday.

"The four leaders committed to further strengthening our political, military, and economic partnerships, including working together through NATO to address challenges posed by Russia and China," a White House press release read.

Kallas, together with Latvian president, Egils Levits, and Lithuanian head of state Gitanas Nauseda, met POTUS Joe Biden in Brussels: "On the margins of the NATO Summit in Brussels," as the White House put it.

"The president underscored strong US support for the security of Estonia, Latvia, and Lithuania, as well as the entire Baltic region," the statement continued.

The proposed cooperation will work via economic endeavors as well as on the military and political level, BNS reports.

Kallas also appeared alongside Canadian premier Justin Trudeau, in a discussion which covered transatlantic security, cyber security, Russian and other topics, and gave "doorstep" statements in Estonian and English on arrival at the day's proceedings, which can be viewed here. Canada is also lead nation in the NATO Enhanced Forward Presence (eFP) Battlegroup in Latvia.

Kallas noted that Monday was the 80th anniversary of the June 14 1941 Soviet deportation of Estonians, a topic close to her heart since her own mother had been a deportee, during a later round of such atrocities.

The NATO summit was a one-day affair following on from the G7 summit in St. Ives, England. One of the key takeaways was the designation of China as a "systemic" challenge.

Follow ERR News on Facebook and Twitter and never miss an update!

Editor: Andrew Whyte

covid-19 vaccines

restrictions in place

travel restrictions

About us

ERR News is the English-language service of Estonian Public Broadcasting, run by a fully independent editorial team.

To read up on ERR News' comments rules and to contact ERR's other services, please follow the link below.

Staff, contacts & comments

Latest news

18:13

Coronavirus vaccination recommended age lowered to 12

17:49

Kallas joins Latvia, Lithuania leaders in committing to NATO ties

15:18

Viljandi deputy mayor quitting Isamaa for Eesti 200

14:44

Defense League members embark on Iraq mission

14:24

Penalty costs Ott Tänak Rally di Alba victory

13:54

Speaker calls Riigikogu presidential election session for August 30

13:18

Supreme Court: Public authorities can't define journalistic public interest Updated

12:50

Iggy Pop in concert in Tallinn next summer

12:29

Estonian composer's work performed on June 14 deportation 80th anniversary

12:27

Baltic leaders urge world not to forget Soviet deportations

12:26

YLE: Sanna Marin does well in Finland local elections, her party less so

11:52

Health Board: 28 new coronavirus cases in past 24 hours, no deaths

11:05

Educational researcher: Upbringing has fallen by wayside in society

10:08

Military portal: UK Royal Tank Regiment coming to Estonia later this year

09:30

Almost 5,000 students starting in work camps

09:12

EKRE to continue filibuster this week despite bill defeat

08:42

Gallery: Estonia marks June 14 deportations 80th anniversary

13.06

'Olukorrast riigis' criticized Kallas' public letter to Finnish PM

13.06

Paul Keres: The tyranny of spiteful incompetence

13.06

Izmailova: Greens aiming for coalition in Tallinn

COVID-19 information

radio tallinn

jupiter

Estonia and Brexit

Hea lugeja, näeme et kasutate vanemat brauseri versiooni või vähelevinud brauserit.

Parema ja terviklikuma kasutajakogemuse tagamiseks soovitame alla laadida uusim versioon mõnest meie toetatud brauserist: