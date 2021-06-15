President appoints Juri Luik ambassador to NATO

The press conference between the UK's Minister of Defense Ben Wallace and Estonian Minister of Defense Jüri Luik. Source: Ken Mürk/ERR
President Kersti Kaljulaid has appointed former Minister of Defense Jüri Luik as the new ambassador of Estonia to NATO.

The head of state appointed Luik as the ambassador extraordinary and plenipotentiary of Estonia to the North Atlantic Treaty Organization, it appears from the website of the Office of the President of the Republic. 

The president also recalled Kyllike Sillaste-Elling from the post of ambassador of Estonia to NATO.

Luik, who has served as minister of foreign affairs and minister of defense for Isamaa, vacated his seat in the parliament at the end of May with a view to taking on the ambassador's position.

Editor: Helen Wright

