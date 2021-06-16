12-15-year-olds can be registered for covid vaccinations from Thursday

Parents or guardians can register 12-15 year olds for coronavirus vaccinations from Thursday (June 17), head of the vaccination workgroup Marek Seer has said.

Speaking on Wednesday, Seer said: "It would be good if the child was also taken for vaccinations."

Seer said vaccination will be a little slower next week as centers will be closed over Midsummer - June 23 and 24 - to allow health care workers to have time off.

As of Wednesday morning, there were over 6,400 free vaccination times in the patient portal which can be booked for next week. On average, 4,000 times are booked per working day, said Seer. However, the number of bookings is falling.

Next week, 64,350 vaccine doses will arrive in Estonia.

