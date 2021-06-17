Government endorses EU recovery fund national plan

The government has endorsed the national implementation plan for European Union's Recovery and Resilience Facility (RRF) funds, which envisages channeling nearly a billion euros into digital and green transitions, health care and social protection in the coming years.

In financial terms, the most significant area supported by RRF, in the light of the COVID-19 crisis, is health care and social protection.

The government approved the plan Thursday; it is is divided into six parts, covering the digital transformation of businesses, the green transition of businesses, the digital state, energy and energy efficiency, and sustainable transport, BNS reports.

The next stage sees the finance ministry negotiating formally with the European Commission based off the plan, while any amendments needed which will arise from that can be made.

Following these formal negotiations, the commission will approve the recovery and resilience plan and submit it to the European Council for endorsement.



