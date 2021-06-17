Government endorses EU recovery fund national plan

News
$content['photos'][0]['caption'.lang::suffix($GLOBALS['category']['lang'])]?>
Stenbock House, seat of the Estonian government. Source: Siim Lõvi /ERR
News

The government has endorsed the national implementation plan for European Union's Recovery and Resilience Facility (RRF) funds, which envisages channeling nearly a billion euros into digital and green transitions, health care and social protection in the coming years.

In financial terms, the most significant area supported by RRF, in the light of the COVID-19 crisis, is health care and social protection.

The government approved the plan Thursday; it is is divided into six parts, covering the digital transformation of businesses, the green transition of businesses, the digital state, energy and energy efficiency, and sustainable transport, BNS reports.

The next stage sees the finance ministry negotiating formally with the European Commission based off the plan, while any amendments needed which will arise from that can be made.

Following these formal negotiations, the commission will approve the recovery and resilience plan and submit it to the European Council for endorsement.

--

Follow ERR News on Facebook and Twitter and never miss an update!

Editor: Andrew Whyte

covid-19 vaccines

restrictions in place

travel restrictions

About us

ERR News is the English-language service of Estonian Public Broadcasting, run by a fully independent editorial team.

To read up on ERR News' comments rules and to contact ERR's other services, please follow the link below.

Staff, contacts & comments

Latest news

16:13

Options for psychological help fell during pandemic

15:39

Finnish government opts to open borders to vaccinated travelers from Monday

15:04

Farmers expecting good strawberry harvest

14:40

Government endorses EU recovery fund national plan

14:05

Tallinn launches vaccination campaign

13:44

EDF personnel receive Afghanistan service medals

13:29

Wise to go public on London stock exchange

12:49

EKRE hoping president will not give assent to biometric data act

12:16

Survey: Estonian industry has recovered from crisis 'surprisingly fast'

11:56

German Army Lithuania contingent sent home over anti-semitism incident

11:17

Three hospitalized after road accident involving British Army vehicle

10:51

Political scientist: Neither Perling or Seeder can make Isamaa great

10:41

Health Board: 40 new cases of coronavirus diagnosed

10:18

President discusses biometric data act with EKRE leader

09:48

June 20 suggested as covid victims memorial day

09:21

AK: Finno-Ugric congress politicization bars attendees entering from Russia

09:11

Kaimar Karu: EKRE-style populism is not what the Estonian people need

08:53

Party ratings: Support for Reform and EKRE almost equal in June

08:31

Heatwave arrives in time for weekend

16.06

President: Finno-Ugric language preservation matter of national survival

COVID-19 information

radio tallinn

jupiter

Estonia and Brexit

Hea lugeja, näeme et kasutate vanemat brauseri versiooni või vähelevinud brauserit.

Parema ja terviklikuma kasutajakogemuse tagamiseks soovitame alla laadida uusim versioon mõnest meie toetatud brauserist: