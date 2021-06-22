Heatwave creating extra work for police in Tallinn

The heatwave has created additional work for police in Tallinn in recent days with the biggest problems clustering around Telliskivi.

Ivar Saar, City Center police officer, told ETV's current affairs show "Aktuaalne kaamera" on Monday: "Excessive alcohol consumption and the resulting fighting have set the tone."

He said the most problematic area is around Telliskivi loomelinnak where crowds gathered.

"The police have also communicated with Telliskivi entertainment venues and made suggestions on how to better manage and protect people when there are a lot of people intoxicated," Saar said.

Telliskivi entertainment venues have decided that the best way to stop the problem is to close at midnight on weekends.

Meeli Hunt, spokesperson for Tallinn's Municipal Police (mupo) said officers have also gone to speak to entertainment venue owners. Inspectors have also been asked to look at the Noblessner area in North Tallinn.

Elsewhere at the weekend in Tallinn and Harju County, it was relatively calm and the police received approximately as many complaints as usual, Saar said.

"This is probably also due to the fact that entertainment institutions are mainly concentrated in the center of Tallinn and people prefer to take the opportunity to go out for fun instead of partying at home," he said.

Saar said in Tallinn the number of complaints being made at night has risen over the last month. As of Sunday (June 20), a total of 352 complaints have been made to the police 

Editor: Helen Wright

