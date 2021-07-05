North Tallinn district looking for ways to maintain nighttime public order

Tallinn's night life has largely convened to different regions of the Põhja-Tallinn district, where police has had to work harder than usual in order to ensure public order. The city district government intends to discuss possible solutions with the police and entrepreneurs this week.

The area between the Balti Jaam train station and the Telliskivi Creative City, where locations such as Sveta Bar and Peatus are located, see a mass of people gather each weekend. Problems relating to public order have come often, but new security hires could be a solution.

The so-called Depoo area, belonging to Astri Kinnisvara, is a favorite for both locals and those from not around. People enjoy music, company and a few stronger drinks.

While in earlier years, the Police and Border Guard Board has received some four to six calls in the months of May and June about public order, that number is 33 for this year. To better the situation, property administrators and entertainment venue managers decided to beef up security.

"I would say for smaller violations certainly, we do not have to intervene every time. There could be a drunk person who has gotten out of control, the security can manage and direct the person home or off the property. It is certainly very good, great preventative work by them," said Tauri Linnas, field manager of the Kesklinn police department.

The Noblessner area, which endured similar issues last year, has gotten the situation under control, in large part thanks to local residents and the security company on location.

"The best recipe is cooperation. Cooperation with residents, cooperation with the police, cooperation with the city district and we have done so. There is no singular step for a solution, you must use different measures," said acting Põhja-Tallinn district elder Manuela Pihlap.

"The most problematic are the catering and entertainment venues that are open for a long time," she added.

This week, the city district government, the police, the Internal Security Service and entrepreneurs are set to discuss possible solutions to the public order issues.

