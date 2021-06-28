President Kersti Kaljulaid starts working visit to USA

President Kersti Kaljulaid starts a week-long working visit to the U.S. on Monday. During her trip, she will meet with the UN secretary-general and chair a UN Security Council meeting.

On Monday and Tuesday, Kaljulaid will be in New York where she will meet with the UN Secretary-General Antonio Guterres.

In June, Estonia is the chair of the UN Security Council and the country's priorities will be discussed at a meeting lead by the president. The well-being of women and children, access to health care and children in armed conflicts will also be discussed.

Additionally, Kaljulaid will meet with UNICEF leaders and representatives of various UN agencies.

On Wednesday and Thursday, the president will be in Washington D.C, where she will meet with leaders of the World Bank and participate in discussions at the Atlantic Council and other think tanks.

She will return to Estonia on Friday.

