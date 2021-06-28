President Kersti Kaljulaid starts working visit to USA

News
$content['photos'][0]['caption'.lang::suffix($GLOBALS['category']['lang'])]?>
President Kersti Kaljulaid. Source: Ken Mürk/ERR
News

President Kersti Kaljulaid starts a week-long working visit to the U.S. on Monday. During her trip, she will meet with the UN secretary-general and chair a UN Security Council meeting.

On Monday and Tuesday, Kaljulaid will be in New York where she will meet with the UN Secretary-General Antonio Guterres. 

In June, Estonia is the chair of the UN Security Council and the country's priorities will be discussed at a meeting lead by the president. The well-being of women and children, access to health care and children in armed conflicts will also be discussed.

Additionally, Kaljulaid will meet with UNICEF leaders and representatives of various UN agencies.

On Wednesday and Thursday, the president will be in Washington D.C, where she will meet with leaders of the World Bank and participate in discussions at the Atlantic Council and other think tanks.

She will return to Estonia on Friday.  

--

Follow ERR News on Facebook and Twitter and never miss an update!

Editor: Helen Wright

Related

covid-19 vaccines

restrictions in place

travel restrictions

About us

ERR News is the English-language service of Estonian Public Broadcasting, run by a fully independent editorial team.

To read up on ERR News' comments rules and to contact ERR's other services, please follow the link below.

Staff, contacts & comments

Latest news

15:55

Defense counsel seeks Saaremaa drunk driver's acquittal on murder charges

15:26

Two-year competition ban imposed on Estonian wrestler

14:46

Three Estonian films receive European Commission Film Fund grants

14:18

Klooga beach reconstruction hopes to bring back former glory

13:54

Motorcyclists involved in more road accidents in recent weeks

13:26

Tallinn to allow sports complex behind victims of communism memorial

12:57

Arvo Pärt Center to launch music documentary program

12:27

Kumu curator joins Tartu 2024 team as creative director

11:58

Eesti Energia produced more electricity than used in June

11:27

Tallinn has fourth cleanest urban air in Europe

11:27

Finance minister: Income tax should be reduced

10:38

Health Board: 15 new coronavirus cases diagnosed

10:27

President Kersti Kaljulaid starts working visit to USA

09:56

Former prime minister joins PERH hospital supervisory board

09:26

Tartu's Car-Free Avenue to bring temporary traffic changes

08:58

Tallinn investigating water pollution at Stroomi beach

08:36

Walk-in vaccination to be tested at shopping centers

27.06

Tänak: Kenya was another difficult weekend for Hyundai

27.06

Daily: Võsu village hosts poetry, comedy shows

27.06

Tänak third in Rally Kenya, first in points test Updated

COVID-19 information

radio tallinn

jupiter

Estonia and Brexit

Hea lugeja, näeme et kasutate vanemat brauseri versiooni või vähelevinud brauserit.

Parema ja terviklikuma kasutajakogemuse tagamiseks soovitame alla laadida uusim versioon mõnest meie toetatud brauserist: