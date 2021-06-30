Imported vehicles with clocked mileage can no longer be registered

It will now be easier for timeless cars to get a license plate recognizing their classic status. Source: Siim Lõvi /ERR
Minister of Economic Affairs and Infrastructure Taavi Aas (Center) updated the requirements for motor vehicles and trailers and among other things, vehicles with clocked odometers can no longer be registered if they have been imported from abroad.

Manipulating odometers to display smaller mileage readings than the vehicle has actually traveled is among the main things that dishonest car dealers use to deceive buyers, the Ministry of Economic Affairs and Communications announced on Wednesday.

The Transport Administration can now withhold registration for vehicles that have had their odometers manipulated until they have been clocked back to correspond their actual mileage.

The Transport Administration checks the real mileage of vehicles brought to Estonia from abroad from the European Car and Driving License Information System (EUCARIS) and the board also uses national databases of other countries.

In addition to mileage, the requirements for the surface and interiors of originally preserved vehicles will be eased in order to recognize old vehicles which have remained in good condition, if their restoration would damage that condition.

"Originally preserved vehicles are an example for other restorers, which is why their preservation is essential in some cases. Since the availability of original parts continues to decrease and time is not kind to old vehicles, the originality requirements of vehicles will also be updated. Going forward, they depend on the age of the vehicle and not the specific year of completion. This change will make it easier for vehicles to receive the so-called black license plates, which will help people better appreciate timeless cars," Aas said.

The regulation will also supplement requirements for vehicles that are used to transport people in wheelchairs and the technical requirements for vehicles of disabled drivers will also be relaxed. The requirements for M1 category cars will also be relaxed, which could mean there will be longer and more modern limousines visible in Estonia.

