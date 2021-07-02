Health Board: Algae on Pirita beach not toxic, swimming permitted

Water samples collected on Thursday at Pirita Beach revealed a lot of blue-green algae but of a type that is safe for humans, the Health Board said on Friday. Swimming on Pirita beach is now allowed.

The blue-green algae is Aphanizomenon flosaquae which is not known to be toxic in the Baltic Sea. However, it is present in the water because of intense algal blooms.

"The proportion of potentially toxic species in the sample was very small," the Health Board said.

On Thursday, the Health Board has advised against swimming at Pirita Beach due to the suspected spread of cyanobacteria, or blue-green algae, in the water. A purple flag was flying at the beach in Tallinn.

