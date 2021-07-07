Tallinn, Harju County and North Rapla County may get joint transport system

News
$content['photos'][0]['caption'.lang::suffix($GLOBALS['category']['lang'])]?>
Ticket validator. Source: Siim Lõvi/ERR
News

Plans for a joint public transport network linking Tallinn, Harju County and North Rapla County are being discussed. The system would include tickets and different modes of transport.

The plans have been raised after a recent analysis which said a network should be built around the capital and surrounding municipalities, ETV's "Aktuaalne kaamera" reported on Tuesday. The first steps will be taken in the autumn.

"In the autumn, we will definitely start meetings with local governments to hear their views and their readiness to move forward with a unified network and funding," said Minister of Economic Affairs and Infrastructure Taavi Aas (Center).

"The procurement of a single ticketing system at the Transport Agency is being prepared and should be completed later this year. This is one thing that can be carried out immediately," he added.

Mayor of Tallinn Mihhail Kõlvart (Center) said he supports the creation of a common transport system but added free public transport must be maintained in Tallinn.

"The common system would be more efficient and clearer if public transport were free in both Harju County and Rapla County. This would give people additional motivation to use public transport and would also have a clearer funding system. At the same time, it is also possible that there is still free public transport in Tallinn and the ticket price will apply to other local governments," he said.

--

Follow ERR News on Facebook and Twitter and never miss an update!

Editor: Helen Wright

Related

covid-19 vaccines

restrictions in place

travel restrictions

About us

ERR News is the English-language service of Estonian Public Broadcasting, run by a fully independent editorial team.

To read up on ERR News' comments rules and to contact ERR's other services, please follow the link below.

Staff, contacts & comments

Latest news

15:44

Daily: Police unable to intervene in loud Tartu overnight music festival

15:16

SEB: Rapid inflation relates to low 2020 reference base

15:11

Prime minister: Estonia-Spain relations better than ever Updated

14:45

Study: Aid measure for electric car purchases should continue

14:17

COVID-19 testing to be required from third country arrivals to Estonia

13:52

Health Board: Coronavirus Delta strain now predominant in Estonia

13:26

Joller: Children should be vaccinated against covid-19

12:46

Overpriced bids submitted to Rail Baltic design procurement

12:14

Increased costs of construction causes state to revise investment plans

11:47

Polyglot to take on Estonian language in 30-day challenge

11:23

Tallinn, Harju County and North Rapla County may get joint transport system

11:22

AK: Sauna whisks package destined for Iraq-based Defense League troops

10:51

Consumer price index up 3.8 percent compared to June 2020

10:32

Health Board: 42 new cases of COVID-19 diagnosed

10:24

Weather service issues level two fire, heat warning

09:52

Flora starts Champions League qualifying with victory over Maltese club

09:26

Estonia selects new ambassador to Belarus

08:46

Party ratings: EKRE closes gap further on Reform

08:18

Gallery: Exhibition of Tallinn street art in 1995-2004

06.07

Russian authorities in St. Petersburg detain Estonian consul Updated

COVID-19 information

radio tallinn

jupiter

Estonia and Brexit

Hea lugeja, näeme et kasutate vanemat brauseri versiooni või vähelevinud brauserit.

Parema ja terviklikuma kasutajakogemuse tagamiseks soovitame alla laadida uusim versioon mõnest meie toetatud brauserist: