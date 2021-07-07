Tallinn, Harju County and North Rapla County may get joint transport system

Plans for a joint public transport network linking Tallinn, Harju County and North Rapla County are being discussed. The system would include tickets and different modes of transport.

The plans have been raised after a recent analysis which said a network should be built around the capital and surrounding municipalities, ETV's "Aktuaalne kaamera" reported on Tuesday. The first steps will be taken in the autumn.

"In the autumn, we will definitely start meetings with local governments to hear their views and their readiness to move forward with a unified network and funding," said Minister of Economic Affairs and Infrastructure Taavi Aas (Center).

"The procurement of a single ticketing system at the Transport Agency is being prepared and should be completed later this year. This is one thing that can be carried out immediately," he added.

Mayor of Tallinn Mihhail Kõlvart (Center) said he supports the creation of a common transport system but added free public transport must be maintained in Tallinn.

"The common system would be more efficient and clearer if public transport were free in both Harju County and Rapla County. This would give people additional motivation to use public transport and would also have a clearer funding system. At the same time, it is also possible that there is still free public transport in Tallinn and the ticket price will apply to other local governments," he said.

