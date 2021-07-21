Statistics: Record high construction price index in second quarter

Construction workers on a building site. Source: Priit Mürk/ERR
In the second quarter of 2021, the construction price index increased by 5.2 percent compared to the first quarter and by 6.2 percent compared to the second quarter of 2020, data from Statistics Estonia shows.

The construction price index shows the change in construction expenditures taking into consideration the price changes of three basic inputs: labour force, building materials and building machines.

The calculation of the construction price index covers four groups of buildings: detached houses, blocks of flats, industrial buildings and office buildings. The repair and reconstruction work price index covers office buildings.

Ülo Paulus, analyst at Statistics Estonia, said it was the biggest rise in a quarter since starting to publish the construction price index.

"The index change was mainly driven by higher prices of materials. Compared to the first quarter, the costs of materials rose by 7.3 percent, and compared to the second quarter of 2020, by 8.7 percent," said Paulus.

Compared to the first quarter, labour costs increased by 1.8 percent and the cost of using building machines by 1.4 percent.

Quarterly change in the construction price index and its components compared to the previous quarter, 2016-2021. Source: Statistics Estonia.

Editor: Helen Wright

