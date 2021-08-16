City festival UIT kicks off in Tartu on Wednesday

This Wednesday, city and art festival UIT will begin in the city of Tartu, aiming to discover the urban space of its host town Tartu from new and exciting angles.

The focus for this year's festival is parasitic architecture, which point out the ways different inhabitants form the living and breathing urban ecosystem. 10 urban parasites from local and foreign artists have been created and placed all over Tartu as a part of UIT Festival's parasitic architecture installation program.

Performative city walks called Walking:Holding are also available. These are subtle, experiential performance that invites you to walk hand in hand with a series of different local strangers around the city to discover it anew.The performance relies on unfamiliar perspectives, unexpected encounters and unimagined feelings.

Walking:Holding was first created in Glasgow in 2011 and has since toured extensively across the UK and internationally in more than 40 cities, working with local participants as performers in each location.

The festival cooperates with local and foreign artists working in interdisciplinary mediums to give the festival audience a chance to see their hometown from a new and refreshing perspective.

The festival program includes pieces that are either composed for or derived from the urban space of Tartu: performances, concerts, urban tours and games, including activities for children.

For more information on the installations and the schedule, visit the festival's webpage.

--

Follow ERR News on Facebook and Twitter and never miss an update!