Gallery: Kristiine Keskus planning further expansion

News
Kristiine Center's planned extension.
Open gallery
4 photos
News

Citycon, the owner of the Kristiine Keskus, has acquired a neighboring property and office space and apartments will be built on top of the current car park.

Kristjan Maaroos, the head of the center, said that the company's goal is to develop its shopping centers into multifunctional city centers which include offices and residential real estate in addition to trade.

"We see that part of Kristiine's plot is undervalued due to its location as a parking lot, a more representative function should be found. In cooperation with KAMP Architects, a vision has been born which includes office buildings and apartment buildings. But preliminarily, we wish to create a great city environment."

Maaroos admitted that planning is complicated by the fact that a proper and convenient car park is actually a source of life for the shopping center, but in downtown shopping centers, the issue of parking is usually solved by building a multi-storey car park. He hopes the design and construction will take a total of three to five years.

Guido Pärnits, head of Ülemiste Keskus, said that the expansion of Kristiine Keskus with the construction of office and apartment premises is logical. If a developer operating in Estonia has sufficient resources, they will expand their center, not by adding trade, but by adding other functions, such as service and entertainment.

"If someone is expanding their center purely for trade, especially here in Estonia, then they don't understand things or are a little behind time," Pärnits said.

Pärnits: T1 should be demolished

Pärnits does not believe that reducing the share of retail space in the new large centers would allow the T1 shopping center to be brought to life again.

"Let's say it would be best to demolish the center. The location is good for new construction. At the moment, concrete buildings are being sold there, it is difficult to convert commercial premises into apartments and offices. Especially if a lot of new special office buildings are being built in the area."

Pärnits said that the railway side of T1 should not have been allowed to be built in a way that there is essentially an ugly parking lot.

"Things should be done beautifully, especially since this location is still very strategically important in Tallinn because there is a Rail Baltic terminal. In essence, it is the city center."

The T1 property is currently for sale for €85 million euros. Pärnits said that it is too expensive and the price will definitely fall. If the price falls to its logical place, the owners of Ülemiste would also be interested in the plot, then demolish the current building and build apartments or office space instead. He said the retail space in Tallinn is divided between Ülemiste, Kristiine and Rocca al Mare centers. And in the future, Porto Franco will be added.

Maaroos said that the future of Porto Franco is currently unclear and it is probably questionable how much trade there will be. "Rather, office space still predominates there," Maaroos said.

Too many grocery stores

Pärnits was critical of the new smaller shops being built in the suburbs. In his opinion, these stores do not take visitors to large centers because visitors come to large centers for other purposes.

"For example, during COVID, the Ülemiste center was essentially closed, a large grocery store was practically the only one, but I think that their turnover dropped several times more than in nearby stores. In my opinion, what is happening to grocery stores in Tallinn is a bit absurd. It's not rational that there are so many of them," Pärnits said.

--

Follow ERR News on Facebook and Twitter and never miss an update!

Editor: Roberta Vaino

Related

covid-19 vaccines

travel restrictions

About us

ERR News is the English-language service of Estonian Public Broadcasting, run by a fully independent editorial team.

To read up on ERR News' comments rules and to contact ERR's other services, please follow the link below.

Staff, contacts & comments

Latest news

18:06

R-Kiosk reports €4.1 million loss for 2020

17:23

Prime minister: Health Board cold store incident 'an unbelievable mess'

16:29

Italian Air Force F-35s to make August 20 flyover

15:54

Song Festival Grounds' visitor center opens for independence anniversary

15:20

Former justice chancellor: Presidential institution definitely taking a hit

15:02

ABB pulling part of its manufacturing operations out of Estonia Updated

14:56

Gallery: Kristiine Keskus planning further expansion

14:46

Reform Party Riigikogu group supports Karis as presidential candidate Updated

14:24

Poll places Mart Laar most influential prime minister of past 30 years

13:59

Estonia to accept up to 30 Afghan refugees Updated

13:24

Newborns gifted socks to mark restoration of independence anniversary

12:59

€80 million residential area to be build next to Tallinn's Lake Harku

12:25

Rail services through Tartu closed for three days from Monday

11:56

Educator organization concerned over schools' vaccination requirement

11:21

Estonia passes 700,000 coronavirus vaccination mark

10:55

Health Board: 357 new coronavirus cases

10:19

Pippi Lotta Enok lying third in Under 20s World Championship Heptathlon

09:48

Baltic parliament speakers, Sassoli visit Lithuania-Belarus border

09:22

Cyclist Rein Taaramäe has to surrender Tour of Spain leader's shirt

08:56

Estonia's coronavirus infection rate falls to 1.1

COVID-19 information

radio tallinn

jupiter

Estonia and Brexit

Hea lugeja, näeme et kasutate vanemat brauseri versiooni või vähelevinud brauserit.

Parema ja terviklikuma kasutajakogemuse tagamiseks soovitame alla laadida uusim versioon mõnest meie toetatud brauserist: