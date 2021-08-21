Defense League members to take part in Ukraine's Independence Day parade

A group of the Northeast regional command of the Estonian Defense League (Kaitseliit) volunteer corps will head to Ukraine on Saturday to take part in the country's Independence Day parade in Kyiv on Tuesday.

The group, consisting of volunteer men and women from four districts, will be led at the parade by the regional command's Sgt. 1st Class Ott Sepp. The Estonian flag will be carried by the flag team of the Guard Battalion of the Military Police of the Estonian defense forces.

"Estonia is a friend and ally of Ukraine, and this is also the reason why, on such an important day for Ukraine, the Northeast regional command will also be there with a group of volunteers. It is gratifying to note that the participants of this year's parade will wear a new emblem of the Northeast regional command on their sleeve. This emblem is a symbol of unity and unified leadership, which essentially unites the districts of Alutaguse, Jõgeva, Järva and Viru into one command," Lt. Col. Jaanus Ainsalu, commander of the Northeast regional command and the Viru district, said.

According to Kaitseliit, it is especially important to maintain all friendships and contribute to this in difficult times. Estonia has participated in Ukraine's Independence Day parade before. Volunteers of the districts of the Northeast regional command have also participated in this parade, most recently in 2018.

Ukraine declared its national independence on August 24, 1991. This day has since been celebrated as a public holiday.

--

Follow ERR News on Facebook and Twitter and never miss an update!