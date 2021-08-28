Estonia to mark Night of Ancient Bonfires on Saturday

A bonfire on a platform in the sea in Tallinn on the Night of Ancient Bonfires. Source: Tallinn City Center Government.
Bonfires will be lit all around the coast of the Baltic Sea on Saturday (August 28) marking the end of summer and an event will take place at Inglirand beach in Tallinn.

This year Tallinn's City Center (Kesklinn) Government has organized an event at Inglirand, near the Russalka monument.

In addition to the bonfires on the beach, during sunset, one special bonfire will be lit at a platform installed in the sea. There will also be a concert by Chalice/Jarek Kasar starting at 8 p.m.

More events can be found on the Visit Estonia website. A map of bonfires around the Baltic Sea can be seen here.

The Night of Ancient Bonfires (Muinastulede öö) takes place annually on the last Saturday in August. The fires are lit once a year to remember historical signal fires.

The modern tradition of lighting a chain of bonfires on beaches to mark the end of the summer has become a national custom over the past few decades. It serves first and foremost to communicate positive ideas and messages and create a feeling of unity in the region.

"The Night of Ancient Bonfires is dedicated to the Viking Age and medieval times, when such bonfires were used to carry messages of threat and to guide the ships safely home," wrote Mairold Vaik, coordinator of Muinastulede öö.

"Now we light these fires at the end of each summer to remember the fires of the past, and to impart positive thoughts and emotions as a community."

Editor: Helen Wright

