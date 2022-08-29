Saturday's 'Night of the ancient bonfires' had added significance this year

News
Night of the ancient bonfires 2022, here on Aafrika beach, in Haapsalu.
Night of the ancient bonfires 2022, here on Aafrika beach, in Haapsalu. Source: Juhan Hepner
News

Saturday evening was the 'night of the ancient bonfires' (Muinastulede ööd), which, as well as effectively marking the end of summer, took on a special significance this year as bonfires were lit in a chain stretching from the Baltic Sea to the Black Sea, in an expression of support for Ukraine.

While the tradition has its roots in centuries past, when fires were lit in coastal areas for signaling purposes and to aid ships at sea to reach port safely.

ETV's news show "Aktuaalne kaamera" caught up with some of the events, on Kaberneeme beach, east of Tallinn, and on the Aafrika beach in Haapsalu, as well as at Soela beach, on Saaremaa (see photos).

Fires were also lit in the Tallinn area - at Noblessner Port in North Tallinn, and across the bay in Pirita and Viimsi, as well as at other locations.

Bonfire on Soela beach, Saaremaa, August 27 2022. Source: Margus Muld

--

Editor: Andrew Whyte

