Traditional Korean dance event Friday marks 30 years' diplomatic relations

The embassy of the Republic of Korea to Estonia and Finland is organizing a concert at the Alexela concert hall in Tallinn Friday, to celebrate the 30th year anniversary of establishing diplomatic ties between Korea and Estonia.

The meaningful concert, entitled "Dance and Landscape", is performed by the Incheon Metropolitan Dance Theatre(IMDT), one of the most representative traditional dance team in Korea. The theater will perform a traditional Korean dance.

"Dance and Landscape" by IMDT is a performance choreographed to create an experience of flipping through the pages of diverse landscapes of Korean traditional dance, organizers say.

It highlights the aesthetics of traditional Korean dance and creative choreography, together with live Korean classical music.

Ambassador to Estonia and Finland Cheon Joonho says, while contemporary Korean culture such as K-pop and K-drama is already well known to Estonians, by taking this opportunity, he hopes to share more diverse cultural aspects of Korea with Estonian people.

The concert starts at 7 p.m. on Friday, September 1 at the Alexela Concert Hall, Estonia pst 9, Tallinn, and tickets are available from Piletlevi here.

Korea established diplomatic ties with all of three Baltic countries in 1991, and 2021 is the 30th year anniversary for all of them.

One of the first ever times the Estonian blue-black-white was publicly flown at a major international event following the Soviet occupation came a few years earlier, at the 1988 olympics, in Seoul.

The concert in Estonia is the largest one to have been organized to commemorate the special occasion of the restoration of diplomatic ties between Korea and Estonia, organizers say, with over 1,000 guests expected, including former president Arnold Rüütel, IT minister Andres Sutt (Reform) and Tallinn mayor Mihhail Kolvart (Center).

The embassy also organized a Korean Film Festival, a retrospective of director Bong Joon-ho last month at the Estonian Film Museum, to mark the anniversary.

Over 500 people came to the festival to enjoy renowned movies by Bong, including the Oscar-winning "Parasite".

