EKRE MP under criminal investigation after 'pushing' deputy mayor

Anti Poolamets Source: Ken Mürk/ERR
Anti Poolamets Source: Ken Mürk/ERR
Criminal proceedings were started against EKRE MP Anti Poolamets on Friday after it was claimed he pushed another man in Rakvere, local newspaper Virumaa Teataja reported.

The incident took place on September 3, the paper writes, when Poolamets pushed Rakvere Deputy Mayor Andres Jaadla.

Criminal proceedings were launched under the physical abuse section of the Penal Code.

"Okay, well, this will be very exciting," Poolamets said when he heard of the launch of proceedings. "I suppose next we will launch new proceedings, that is crime investigation on the basis of false complaint," he added.

According to Poolamets, he is eagerly anticipating turning to the prosecutor's office. He said two crimes committed - a false statement and false complaint.

"A lot of fun will be had, I think," Poolamets said. "One has to be a madman to risk committing a crime before the elections. So, I congratulate Jaadla for being a recidivist and I hope he can't escape this time."

Jaadla, who is running for city council on the list of the electoral bloc Rakvere Heaks (For Rakvere), did not wish to issue a comment but recommended approaching his representative, attorney at law Kaarel Kais.

At a public meeting organized by Anti Poolamets, head of the Lääne-Viru County faction of EKRE, Jaadla said he was denied entrance. He said a dispute finally culminated in Poolamets pushing him against his shoulder, resulting in him losing his balance and falling against a door.

Jaadla reported the incident to the police.

Editor: Helen Wright

