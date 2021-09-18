Gallery: Kaljulaid opens photo exhibition summing up presidential term

President Kersti Kaljulaid opened a photography exhibition at Kadriorg on Friday showcasing images from her five-year term in office.

The exhibition hosts 27 images taken mostly taken by Mattias Tammet, a communication specialist at the president's office, and will be on display for several weeks on A. Weizenbergi Street.

"For me, these pictures carry not only memories of many meetings and what has been done, but also the people who have supported me in this work throughout all my years in office," said Kaljulaid

