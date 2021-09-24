Statistics: 39,000 more women than men live in Tallinn

Data from Tallinn's new statistical yearbook shows 39,000 more women live in the capital than men. The population of Estonia's biggest city has been rising for over 20 years.

The Tallinn statistical yearbook "Tallinn in Figures" has been published every year since August 2002.

The data shows the number of people in Tallinn has been increasing steadily for more than 20 years. The population growth was especially significant in 2019, when it increased by 5,052 people or 1.2 percent.

In 2020, the population increased by 1,762 inhabitants or 0.4 percent, which was likely due to the pandemic.

The number of inhabitants increased the most in Kesklinn (2.2 percent) and Haabersti (1.6 percent), but decreased in Nõmme (1.2 percent) and Mustamäe (0.2 percent).

Last year, 445,678 people lived in Tallinn, including 242,765 women and 202,913 men. There are 39,852 more women than men in the capital.

Looking at age, the highest number of men and women are in the 30-34 age groups (20,480 and 20,347, respectively) followed by the 35-39 age group (19,044 and 18,323).

While there were more women than men in these age groups, the situation is the opposite in the age group 0-4: 10,983 girls and 11,473 boys. The number of boys is also higher among children aged 5-9 and 10-14.

Life expectancy of women in Tallinn is eight years longer than that of men.

The ethnic composition of the population is diverse - 185 different nationalities are represented, of which 131 are represented by five or more members.

The employment rate among 15- to 74-year-olds is 72 percent, with the majority working in the public sector.

Last year, the average gross salary has increased from €1,545 to €1,637 per month, which was almost €200 higher than the Estonian average.

The satisfaction survey among Tallinners in 2020 indicated that 89 percent of citizens consider Tallinn to be a family-friendly city, 74 percent think that it has a creative atmosphere and 71 percent think different people are generally treated well here.

"In connection with the goals of the Tallinn Green Transition, we are pleased to see that the number of people commuting to work by bicycle, roller or motorcycle has increased from 1.5 percentage points to 2.3 over the year. The number of people walking to work has also increased," said analyst-strategist at the Tallinn Strategic Management Office Liina Kilemit.

"Unfortunately, the share of car users has also increased slightly, while the share of public transport users has decreased. Changes in mobility patterns are likely to be related to the effects of COVID. The percentage of people who work from home have also increased from 3.9 to 5.3 over the year."

The publication "Tallinn in Figures 2021" is in Estonian and English, the list of topics and general data of the city are also presented in Russian.

You can read it here.

--

