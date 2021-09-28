Free Estonian language class registration opens on October 4

The Estonian Language House opened in Narva on Oct. 1.
The Estonian Language House opened in Narva on Oct. 1. Source: Integration Foundation
Registration for more than 500 free Estonian language class places will open on October 4.

Online registration starts at 10 a.m. and course levels will be A1, A2, B1, B2 and C1.

There will be 41 courses and 510 places. They will be taking place both face to face (28 courses in Tallinn, Narva, Jõhvi, Kohtla-Järve, Ahtme, Tartu, Pärnu and Sillamäe) and 13 classes will be taught online

Anyone over 18 using their ID card, Mobile ID or Smart ID can sign up. 

Courses are being held from October to December and last 120 academic hours. 

Course timetables, registration rules and placement test are available on the Integration Foundation's website.

"Anyone registering for face-to-face courses must present a coronavirus certificate when coming to classes," Head of Language Studies Jana Tondi said.

"Depending on what the situation with the virus is like, we might also have to switch to online classes, so learners will need to be able to use a computer that's connected to the Internet and that has a microphone and camera."

--

Editor: Helen Wright

