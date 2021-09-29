Global Estonian Report: September 29–October 6

With Worldwide Estonian Language Week around the corner, this week's edition of the Global Estonian Report is focused on Estonian language learning opportunities and events around the world.

The third World Estonian Language Week (KeelEST) 2021 is coming next week!

The third Worldwide Estonian Language Week (KeelEST) is centered around the theme of games and playing with events being held online and in person from October 4-10.

The aim of the Worldwide Estonian Language Week (Üleilmne eesti keele nädal) is to introduce the Estonian language abroad and to raise interest in the Estonian language in general as well.

KeelEST also aims to inspire interest in linguistic nuances for those who already speak the language, and help language learners around the world by offering different resources and challenges to both students and teachers.

The language week is organized by the Estonian Institute with support from the Integration Foundation and the Ministry of Education and Research.

Learn how to participate here.

Registration is still open for Estonian e-courses at the Global School

Registration for e-courses at the Global School (Üleilmakool) is still open for the 2021-22 academic year!

Although the academic year officially started on September 15, you can still register during the entire 2021-2022 academic year. There are currently 260 students from 29 different countries currently enrolled in the e-courses.

The Global School of the Association of Education in Estonian provides Estonian children living outside Estonia with the opportunity to take e-courses, and is in charge of developing e-basic school (lower-secondary education).

Registration for free Estonian language courses will start on October 4

On October 4 at 10 a.m., registration for free Estonian language courses will start on the website of the Integration Foundation. A total of 41 courses can be registered for, where 510 adults interested in Estonian language are welcome. Registration is open to adults from the age of 18 using their ID card, Mobile ID or Smart ID.

The Integration Foundation provides free Estonian language of communication courses. They will be taking place both face to face (28 courses in Tallinn, Narva, Jõhvi, Kohtla-Järve, Ahtme, Tartu, Pärnu and Sillamäe) and online (13 courses).

The courses are being held from October to December this year, with each course lasting for 120 academic hours.

Toronto Estonian School offering online adult Estonian language introductory course

It's never too late to start something new or learn a new language. Are you a beginner and are looking for an introductory course, but are afraid of a longer commitment?

The Toronto Estonian Supplementary School will be offering an online 6-week introductory Estonian language course for adults.

The 6-week program (Introduction to Estonian) begins on October 6.

Estonian language learning opportunities around the world

Browse the 'Learn Estonian' section of the Global Estonian portal to find Estonian language learning opportunities around the world including e-courses and apps, language counseling, and Estonian schools and summer camps for children around the globe.

Participate in the survey of Estonian communities abroad until September 30

Estonians and those with Estonian roots abroad – make your voice heard!

Are you from Estonia but live abroad? Or were you born outside of Estonia, but have Estonian roots or citizenship? If yes, we invite you to participate in a survey of people connected to Estonia!

The Institute of Baltic Studies is carrying out the largest study of people with a connection to Estonia! The study has been commissioned by the Estonian state and aims to gain a detailed understanding of their experiences, needs and expectations.

It will take you 15-25 minutes to complete the survey and the survey closes on September 30, 2021. All respondents will have a chance to win prizes worth up to €1000.

Upcoming Events

World Estonian Language Week 2021: Programme (October 4 - 10, online & in person)

The programme of the World Estonian Language Week is constantly being updated as new events emerge or more information is announced, so do check back. Let us know about your events (maria.liivak@estinst.ee) and we will add them to the existing plan!

Estonian Language Week: Basic Estonian for e-Residents (October 4, online)

Introduction of basic Estonian vocabulary to e-residents, the introduction of KeelEST language week and social games. Organized by the E-Residency program and EERICA (Estonian e-Residents International Chamber Association).

Online conference: Finno-Ugric and North-American Indigenous People (October 7, online)

This fall, VEMU (the Museum of Estonians Abroad) is organizing a series of events dedicated to investigating the experiential commonalities and differences between the Finno-Ugric peoples and the Indigenous peoples of North America.

West Coast Estonian Days 2022: Online fundraiser and auction (October 10 - 17, online)

The West Coast Estonian Days (Lääneranniku Eesti Päevad or LEP) are being held in Seattle this coming summer. Since 1953, West Coast Estonians in North America have met to sing, dance, and reconnect with old and make new friends. The Seattle LEP 2022 Committee is organizing an online fundraiser and auction to help with the event.

Language Roulette: learn Estonian in virtual conversations (October 12, online)

Language Roulette is a series of virtual meetings co-organized by teachers and mentors of the Estonian language houses of the Integration Foundation, which brings together people who want to practice Estonian in a new format of short conversations in the Zoom environment.

Games Night: clothes theme (October 14, online)

Games nights are primarily designed for learners who speak Estonian at least at the B1 level. The games hone their skills in communication, self-expression and teamwork, expand their vocabulary and improve their grammar.

What is Global Estonian?

Global Estonian is an online portal, in Estonian and English, and network for Estonians and friends of Estonians around the world.

Managed by the Integration Foundation, Global Estonian brings together news, events, culture, organizations, support programs, learning opportunities, and a wealth of other information from Estonian communities abroad, all in one central gateway.

Between 165,000 and 200,000 Estonians are estimated to live outside the country right now, making around 15-20 percent of the total number of Estonians. With many communities being found worldwide, both in English-speaking countries and beyond, ERR News, in conjunction with the Integration Foundation (Integratsiooni Sihtasutus), has launched a weekly Global Estonian Report, which will give a weekly window into Estonian communities and culture from around the globe.

--

Follow ERR News on Facebook and Twitter and never miss an update!