Lake Võrtsjärv fishermen will likely have to stop eel fishing

News
European eel.
European eel. Source: Dmitriy Konstantinov/(CC BY 2.0)
News

The historic abundance of eels in Europe has decreased by more than 90 percent and different measures are implemented to protect the endangered fish with no clear solution in sight. Lake Võrtsjärve fishermen will likely have to find a new source of income in the next decade.

Eel fishing could be subject to a complete ban in Europe soon, daily Sakala (link in Estonian) reported on Wednesday. The European Commission has discussed a ban on eel fishing in 2017, but the Ministry of the Environment's fish stock department head Herki Tuus said it has not come up again.

"It is not on the table in that sense, but we have not seen all of the commission's proposals for the next year yet. There is nothing more concrete tabled for the discussion on Baltic Sea quotas," Tuus said.

Last year, 1.5 tons of eel were caught from the sea in Estonia and 35 tons were caught in Lake Võrtsjärv. "We buy eel larvae from France. There just is no larvae left here, we are forced to acquire it from existing eel farms," said Jaanika Kaljuvee, the CEO of local fishing organization MTÜ Võrtsjärve Kalanduspiirkond.

Since the eel cannot make its own way to Lake Võrtsjärv, the EU has supported bringing the fish into the country. That will no longer be continued. Ministry of Rural Affairs fishery department manager Ain Soome said bringing eels to Lake Võrtsjärv will not help restore the species.

"Eel fishing at Lake Võrtsjärv will continue on the stock that has been placed there. As a result of populating in earlier years, there is some 7-12 years of stock there. If there is no fishing ban imposed on the EU level, it is reasonable to continue fishing," Soome noted.

Fishermen could acquire larvae with state aid, but Soome said another source of income should be found in the next decade as a fishing ban is still likely to be imposed in some form. Jaanika Kaljuvee said fishermen have no other option.

"We have also heard that the ministry intends to bring in a reduction to fishing capacities in the next funding period to buy out fishermen, so to speak. Younger men will have to begin learning a new profession and older men will have to retire. Fisherman life will slowly fade," Kaljuvee said.

Since eel distribution ranges all over the world and there are many reasons for the decline in numbers, scientists have not yet found a consensus on if banning fishing is necessary.

The International Council for the Exploration of the Sea will give its recommendation in a month or a few, it will likely be followed by discussions on how to move forward. It is too early to say what will be done to the fishing in Europe," fishing scientist Priit Bernotas said.

--

Follow ERR News on Facebook and Twitter and never miss an update!

Editor: Kristjan Kallaste

Related

local elections 2021

covid-19 vaccines

covid-19 restrictions

About us

ERR News is the English-language service of Estonian Public Broadcasting, run by a fully independent editorial team.

To read up on ERR News' comments rules and to contact ERR's other services, please follow the link below.

Staff, contacts & comments

Latest news

19:33

Toomas Hendrik Ilves: Alexei Navalny and the West's Schröderizatsiya

19:01

Prime minister: Outgoing president's office budget-blowing 'not very nice'

18:27

Bank of Estonia: Inflation to slow down next year

18:01

Latvia announces healthcare system state of emergency

17:43

Outgoing presidential office director: Still over €1 million left in budget

17:27

Education and Research Ministry to continue funding COVID-19 studies

17:00

Mart Koldits appointed chief coordinator of new course at Theater Academy

16:44

Ministry working group visits conflict zone in Ukraine to reaffirm support

16:28

Record natural gas prices affecting both companies and regular consumers

16:01

Lake Võrtsjärv fishermen will likely have to stop eel fishing

15:31

Ida-Viru County Hospital to get €14-million new building, refurbishments

15:26

Kallas: EU must support Western Balkan reforms

15:04

Video: Kalev/Cramo loses on putback dunk in Champions League season opener

14:36

Government confirms €20 pension increase for 2023

14:09

Kaspar Kasari crowned Latvian rally champion

13:42

European Commission: Renewables development can ease electricity inflation

13:15

Care homes to receive €120 per vaccinated worker

12:50

Finland opens investigations after migrants from Belarus arrive via Estonia

12:22

Statistics: Number of Finnish tourists fell by half in August

11:51

Vaccination rates still low in south Estonia

COVID-19 information

radio tallinn

jupiter

Most Read articles

06.10

32 direct destinations on Tallinn Airport winter schedule

05.10

Fuel prices in Estonia reach all-time record level

06.10

Estonia signs contract for coastal defense system acquisition

12:50

Finland opens investigations after migrants from Belarus arrive via Estonia

10:32

Health Board: 242 hospitalized patients, 949 new cases, four deaths

06.10

Health Board: 230 hospitalized patients, 1,046 new cases, four deaths

08:47

Estonia 'concerned' about reported wiretapping of embassies in Georgia

11:51

Vaccination rates still low in south Estonia

Estonia and Brexit

Hea lugeja, näeme et kasutate vanemat brauseri versiooni või vähelevinud brauserit.

Parema ja terviklikuma kasutajakogemuse tagamiseks soovitame alla laadida uusim versioon mõnest meie toetatud brauserist: