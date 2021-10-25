Health Board: 516 hospitalized patients, 1,282 new cases, eight deaths

Mobile coronavirus vaccination point at West Tallinn Central Hospital (LTKH).
1,282 new coronavirus cases were found in Estonia in the past 24 hours, the Health Board (Terviseamet) says, while eight people who had contracted the virus have died. 516 people are now hospitalized due to covid, up from 466 on Sunday.

Estonia's new 14-day coronavirus rate per 100,000 inhabitants is now 1,353.3.

Seventy-six people were hospitalized due to the virus over the past 24 hours, while eight people who had contracted the virus died over the same time-frame, the Health Board says.

Three women aged 94, 88 and 68 passed away, along with four men, aged 86, 85, 79, 73 and 68.

A total of 5,957 primary coronavirus test results were analyzed over the past 24 hours, of which 1,282 (21.5 percent) returned positive. 821 of the positive cases (64 percent) came among unvaccinated people, while 461 cases were reported among individuals who had completed a course of vaccination.

As of Monday, 516 people are hospitalized due to the virus, of which 362 require intensive care.

253 people (70 percent) in intensive care are unvaccinated, while the remaining 30 percent, 109 individuals, are vaccinated, the board says.

1,728 anti-coronavirus vaccine doses were administered in the past day, 1,103 of which were first-time doses.

18,188 people have received a booster vaccine dose to date, the board adds.

Vaccine coverage of the entire adult population of Estonia currently stands at 56.4 percent.

How can the spread of coronavirus be stopped?

  • Keep your distance in public places.
  • Wear a mask in crowded places.
  • Wash your hads frequently with soap and warm water.
  • Cover your mouth and nose when you sneeze or cough.
  • If you develop symptoms stay at home and contact a family doctor.
  • You can also get vaccinated against coronavirus.

Coronavirus data

You can find more data about coronavirus in Estonia on the Health Board's website or at koroonakaart. Both websites are in Estonian, Russian and English.

--

Editor: Andrew Whyte

