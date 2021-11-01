Elering receives €10,000 fine for EU regulations breach

Balticconnector.
Balticconnector. Source: Elering
Estonian electricity and gas system operator Elering has been handed a €10,000 fine by the Estonian Competition Authority after breaching EU regulations.

The Competition Authority on Friday imposed the fine on the basis of the Natural Gas Act for violating the Regulation of the European Parliament and of the Council on Wholesale Energy Market Integrity and Transparency (REMIT).

The authority said Elering AS failed to disclose inside information on the Paldiski and Puiatu compressor stations, which have a significant impact on the capacities of the Balticconnector gas pipeline.

REMIT says market participants must effectively and timely disclose inside information in their possession concerning business activities or facilities that are owned or controlled, in whole or in part, by the market participant, its parent or associate or for which that market participant or undertaking is partially or fully responsible.

Editor: Helen Wright

