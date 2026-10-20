District heating prices rising across Estonia this winter

District heating prices are rising across the country this autumn, but vary by region from 1 percent in Tartu in the south to 30 percent in Narva in the east.

The Competition Authority said it is difficult to say how much the cost of heating apartment buildings will rise on average this year.

"Among the larger areas, we can say that prices are on the rise, but again, to very different degrees. In Tartu, for example, the price is rising by about 1.1 percent, in Pärnu by nearly 14 percent, in Tallinn by 8.5 percent, but in Narva by more than 30 percent. And prices also vary because the networks are very different. The Competition Authority publishes these tariffs on its website, where prices range from €53 to €150," said Competition Authority Director General Evelin Pärn-Lee.

Narva uses only natural gas for district heating, which is expensive. The price of heating in the city depends on whether Enefit Power can produce heat for Narva using shale oil.

Narva Mayor Jaan Toots (Center Party) said a conditional special permit has been received from the Environmental Board, but Enefit Power is seeking further clarification "on the precise conditions under which shale oil can be used".

"And if that oil is used, our price per megawatt-hour will fall to around €65. Today, as we know, it is €137 with gas. If the price of gas rises, they will be able to use it. And the average price in winter should then come to somewhere around €90," he said.

Prices of almost all types of heating are set to rise this year.

8.5% rise in Tallinn

Utility and energy company Utilitas has said a rise of up to 10 percent is expected in nearly half of its district heating areas.

At the end of last week, the Competition Authority approved Utilitas' new maximum district heating price in Tallinn at €84 per megawatt-hour.

"We have nevertheless managed to keep the price increase relatively under control. The price in Tallinn will rise by 8.5 percent from mid-November. The price of natural gas has more than doubled over the past year, wood chips have become more expensive, the cost of energy from the Iru plant has risen, and essentially all input costs have increased," said Robert Kitt, chairman of the management board of Utilitas Eesti.

Utilitas hopes to obtain a special permit to use oil shale for heating and to launch the Paljassaare heat pump plant. In that case, the price would not rise any further.

"The current price has been set based on the best information available today, and naturally we expect the large-scale wastewater and seawater heat pump plant in Paljassaare to begin operating. We also hope to replace some of the remaining gas with shale oil," Kitt said.

On Tuesday, the Environmental Board permitted Utilitas Tallinna Soojus to temporarily use shale oil in its Mustamäe gas boiler house if the supply is disrupted from November until April 2027.

The total amount of oil shale used must not exceed 20,000 tons.

The Mustamäe facility is a vital service provider for the Tallinn and Maardu regions.

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