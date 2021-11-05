Uulu Basic School chosen as School of the Year

Uulu Basic School
The 2021 School of the Year is Uulu Basic School in Häädemeeste municipality, Pärnu County, with a school record 202 students this school year.

Minister of Education and Research Liina Kersna (Reform) handed over the trophy and told ETV's morning show "Terevisioon" that the school in Uulu is a great example to show that you can get a high-level education all over Estonia.

"The strength of Uulu Basic School is that they have put modern study organization into a modern shape and the school has a cohesive and appreciative school family. Every person is believed in, big and small," Kersna said.

School director Egle Rumberg said the award is not only for the school, but also for the Uulu community. "None of our students have disappeared during the coronavirus. All parents have been supportive. Everyone understands that it is difficult for everyone and we have managed together," Rumberg said.

Uulu Basic School is located in Uulu village, some 12 km from Pärnu. There are 202 students in the school, which is an all-time record for the school. This school year, three first grade classes were opened at the school for the first time.

The award for School of the Year was awarded to Uulu Basic School as a result of a public vote and a panel vote. 11,062 voted in the public vote and Uulu Basic School received nearly 500 more votes than second-place Tartu Tamme High School. The public vote and panel both considered the Uulu school the best one for the year in Estonia.

Editor: Kristjan Kallaste

