Worker dies in Kohtla-Järve VKG chemical works industrial accident

A VKG plant.
A VKG plant. Source: Rene Kundla/ERR
An investigation has been opened after a worker died at a Viru Keemia Grupp (VKG) facility in the Ida-Viru County town of Kohtla-Järve on Sunday.

Emergency services were alerted at just after 4.40 p.m. Sunday after the worker, a 46 year-old man, fell into a container of lime, during cleaning woks.

A rescue operation at the facility, on Elektriku street in Kohtla-Järve, began at just after five p.m., ERR reports, while then man was pronounced dead at the scene over an hour later, after the container had been emptied.

The Police and Border Guard Board (PPA) and VKG are investigating the circumstances of the tragedy.

The fatality is not the only one in recent years at a VKG facility.

In December 2019, a worker died during demolition works at an oil shale thermal power station, also in Kohtla-Järve.

--

Editor: Andrew Whyte

