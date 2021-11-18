ECHR: Estonian law does not protect attorney-client privilege sufficiently

News
Jaanus Tehver.
Jaanus Tehver. Source: Anna Aurelia Minev/ERR
News

Estonian laws don't ensure attorney-client privilege from law enforcement authorities sufficiently, the European Court of Human Rights (ECHR) said in a decision made on Tuesday.

"We have repeatedly criticized the light-handed search and obtaining of client material of law firms and attorneys," chairman of the board of the Estonian Bar Association Jaanus Tehver said. "A client's right to consult confidentially without the state intervening is the basis of fair jurisdiction. The ECHR stated that this right isn't enough protected within the law in Estonia."

Since the laws don't protect the attorney-client privilege enough, Estonia is violating Article 8 of the Convention for the Protection of Human Rights and Fundamental Freedoms, the court decided.

The decision stresses that domestic Estonian laws don't ensure the protection of the data of external clients during searches of a law firm. According to the court's assessment, Estonian law also fails to safeguard against the protection of copies of a lawyer's materials from unauthorized people. In addition, there is no concrete regulation regarding searching the attorney's materials outside of the law firm, for example at their home or in their vehicle.

Tehver said that the handling of the client confidential materials during the course of the search of a law firm depends on the quality and goodwill of the processors although it should depend on the law.

"There have been searches which have considered the need for protecting external clients with complete seriousness," Tehver said. "Unfortunately, we have seen cases where the principles approved in the EIK's practice have just been ignored."

The attorney-client privilege ensures the operating of the rule of law and a fair trial.

"This is not a special request of the attorneys to cover for criminals," Tehver said. "Anyone can get caught by the state, both for a reason or unfairly. In a state governed by the rule of law, a person can defend himself in court against injustice, but he cannot get the best possible protection for his interests if he doesn't consult to an attorney openly."

This week, the Bar Association submitted a draft of attorney-client privilege to the Ministry of Justice, which aims to ensure the better protection of clients' confidential data.

--

Follow ERR News on Facebook and Twitter and never miss an update!

Editor: Roberta Vaino

Related

covid-19 vaccines

covid-19 restrictions

About us

ERR News is the English-language service of Estonian Public Broadcasting, run by a fully independent editorial team.

To read up on ERR News' comments rules and to contact ERR's other services, please follow the link below.

Staff, contacts & comments

Latest news

13:56

Spread of coronavirus falls from very high level to high

13:42

Estonia pledges PPA personnel to assist on Latvia, Poland borders

13:27

'Pealtnägija': Alpinist infected with coronavirus while climbing Everest

13:00

Booster dose recipients have had issues updating coronavirus certificate

12:33

ECHR: Estonian law does not protect attorney-client privilege sufficiently

12:00

Gallery: Edith Karlson's sculpture 'Good Old Times' unveiled in Noblessner

11:37

Kallas: Lukashenko must avoid creating humanitarian emergency in Belarus

11:28

Foreign minister: Athletes should decide on Beijing Olympics participation

11:01

Gallery: President formally appoints Erki Savisaar environment minister

10:55

Health Board: 450 hospitalized patients, 873 cases, seven deaths

10:29

Social Democrats announce city government candidates

10:14

Liimets: Sanctioning Minsk Airport, Belavia would be appropriate

10:11

Mihkelson: Who gave Merkel a mandate to speak to Lukashenko?

09:44

State budget bill passes second Riigikogu reading

09:06

Watch live: Estonia and Norway in the UN Security Council conference

08:51

Lasnamäe district mayor to take up Tallinn deputy mayor position

08:38

Kristi Raik: Of the bridge to Finland and multinationalism

08:13

Kontaveit's spectacular season ends with loss in Guadalajara WTA final

17.11

Minister: Tax burden should move towards consumption, consensus key

17.11

Foreign minister: Final Afghans to cooperate with Estonia will arrive soon

COVID-19 information

radio tallinn

jupiter

Most Read articles

17.11

Foreign minister: Lukashenko wants to be recognized as president of Belarus

17.11

Government calls up 1,684 reservists for snap training exercise Okas 2021

15.11

Estonia's IT sector will be short of 7,000 employees in coming years

10:11

Mihkelson: Who gave Merkel a mandate to speak to Lukashenko?

16.11

Tallinn University to stop admission to three master's programs from 2022

17.11

Health Board: 489 hospitalized patients, 1,023 new cases, 7 deaths

17.11

Rental apartment prices top pre-crisis levels

10:55

Health Board: 450 hospitalized patients, 873 cases, seven deaths

Estonia and Brexit

Hea lugeja, näeme et kasutate vanemat brauseri versiooni või vähelevinud brauserit.

Parema ja terviklikuma kasutajakogemuse tagamiseks soovitame alla laadida uusim versioon mõnest meie toetatud brauserist: