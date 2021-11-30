Health minister: Free dental care would mean health care funding reform

News
Dental chair.
Dental chair. Source: Thomas G / Pixbay
News

The government is not currently considering adding dental care to the list of services reimbursed by the Health Insurance Fund, but there are several plans on the table to make expensive dental treatments cheaper for people, Minister of Health and Labor Tanel Kiik (Center) said.

Kiik said there have already been many proposals to improve the availability of dental care services to people with lower incomes. "We have many ideas, which are hopefully eventually covered financially," Kiik told ERR on Tuesday.

Among the options is the ability to use dental benefits from the previous year, if it was not used then, making the state aid €80 instead of the yearly €40. A yearly €40 increase is also considered.

While these dental care benefits options are still being considered, one change will enter into force from next year - unemployed people and people receiving subsistence benefits will see their dental care benefits increase to €85 on a 15 percent deductible.

An audit recently released by the National Audit Office (Riigikontroll) showed that more than 40 percent of the adult population has not been to a dentist in five years. The €40 benefit is not enough for people with lower incomes to visit the dentist, the audit stated.

The National Audit Office stated that the system needs a more need-based approach, which is why auditor general Ines Metsalu-Nurminen recommended the conditions of dental care benefits be changed.

"There are two paths here. Do we assess the need for treatment separately and the benefits are linked to an objective need, meaning the more a person needs dental care, the more the state supports them. Or do we link the benefits to income, so that those with lower incomes have a greater chance of receiving benefits," Metsalu-Nurminen said.

Dental care was covered with health insurance until 2002, but was made chargeable because of its cost to the state. Why not turn back the clock and begin providing people with free health care, if the state is now richer than ever before?

Calculations by the Health Insurance Fund show that free dental care would come at a 9 percent increase to the €1.7 billion health care budget, meaning a total of around €156 million.

Health minister Kiik said he would not rush to add dental care to the list of reimbursable services, but the matter could be discussed again in the future.

"This would have to come with a thorough reform to health care funding. I will not rule out that this might be picked up at some point to make the system more sustainable against inflation and population ageing. If we go changing and reforming funding, it would also be possible to go over dental services. We will continue with the current model, it is possible to support dental services through benefits and other measures while not bringing it into health insurance completely. This would require a more thorough discussion," Kiik said.

--

Follow ERR News on Facebook and Twitter and never miss an update!

Editor: Kristjan Kallaste

Related

covid-19 vaccines

covid-19 restrictions

About us

ERR News is the English-language service of Estonian Public Broadcasting, run by a fully independent editorial team.

To read up on ERR News' comments rules and to contact ERR's other services, please follow the link below.

Staff, contacts & comments

Latest news

18:31

Competition Authority looking at Tallinn cinema closure anti-trust aspects

18:28

Coronavirus testing boosts SYNLAB's profits up five-fold

18:04

Head of Ülemiste mall: Retailers optimistic about spring

17:37

Health minister: Free dental care would mean health care funding reform

17:10

Five potential buyers participating in third auction for T1 Mall of Tallinn

16:42

EDF commander and defense minister not too keen on air defense proposal

16:16

Heritage board director resigns, says decision mutual one with ministry

15:57

Lawyer: Former education minister definitely not pleading guilty

15:45

Evangelical Lutheran Church elects new church government

15:18

Health Board orders Tallinn cafe closure over Covid rules non-compliance

15:12

Maarja Merivoo-Parro: Positions of view and positions of seats

14:51

Turkish refugee: We must show that we can all live together in Estonia

14:28

Estonia planning to keep pragmatic line with climate package

13:56

Third quarter economic growth below analysts' expectations

13:28

County hospitals may be cut in future

13:04

Testing requirement to be imposed on arrivals from 10 countries

12:58

Saturday's Eesti Laul quarter finals heat features foreign language songs

12:20

Counties to reduce total bus route kilometers by 2 percent

11:56

Statistics: Retail trade business turnover was €784 million in October

11:24

Estonia sends 50 Defense Forces members to Poland to build border barrier

COVID-19 information

radio tallinn

jupiter

Most Read articles

27.11

Omicron threat prompts Health Board to urge PCR tests for all arrivals

29.11

Coca-Cola Plaza cinema to close due to low sales, restrictions

29.11

Health minister: We are thinking about more restrictions, not easing them

27.11

Estonia's Covid travel restrictions on arrivals from Monday, November 29

13:04

Testing requirement to be imposed on arrivals from 10 countries

29.11

Well-known Tartu bar Zavood closes after 26 years

15:18

Health Board orders Tallinn cafe closure over Covid rules non-compliance

29.11

AK: Booming economy raises question about bubble potentially breaking

Estonia and Brexit

Hea lugeja, näeme et kasutate vanemat brauseri versiooni või vähelevinud brauserit.

Parema ja terviklikuma kasutajakogemuse tagamiseks soovitame alla laadida uusim versioon mõnest meie toetatud brauserist: