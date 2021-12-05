Märt Väljataga: To work or remain oneself?

Opinion
Märt Väljataga.
Märt Väljataga. Source: Screen capture
Opinion

In Estonia, the public sector stands out as the main manufacturer of pointless jobs. Sometimes indirectly, for example, by obligating state-funded foundations to commission internal audits that (unlike external audits) are examples of pointless work par excellence, Märt Väljataga writes in a comment originally published in Sirp magazine.

Henry Thoreau remarked in the middle of the 19th century, "It is remarkable that there is little or nothing to be remembered written on the subject of getting a living… One would think, from looking at literature, that this question had never disturbed a solitary individual's musings."

Perhaps the question did not come up in the olden days because people were largely born into their means of subsistence. Later, it was overshadowed by romantic ideas of self-realization, finding and following one's star whether it was financially rewarding or not.

The Soviet period had "vocational aptitude" offices, while "career counseling" is offered today. However, the latter is increasingly difficult to do because the changing economic environment is doing away with permanent vocations. The mantra heard most often – sometimes sincerely, but increasingly with irony – is: "Learn to write code!" Followed by, "retraining."

Two polar approaches have been used when attaching meaning to working. First, that it is the curse of Adam, a close relative of slavery that robs us of our humanity. And adversely, that it is work that has turned ape into man and continues to be the medium through which we practice our humanity.

Go figure which is correct. But even should it be the former, the torture could be alleviated if only a little through decent pay and a short workday. Man could switch off his consciousness and scruples for a few hours every day for some mindless toil to allow themselves to spend the rest in physical or metaphysical enjoyment.

It seems that Thoreau's realization is as true today as it ever was. People are reluctant to talk about how to make an honest living, it is almost taboo – especially if we place the emphasis on the word "honestly." Man is also a rationalizing animal, capable of justifying whichever activity provided it is sufficiently lucrative. And if not, there is always oblivion to fall back on.

There are plenty of justifications for various ways to make a living: others do it too; if I didn't do it, worse people would; society benefits greatly from my work; that's life; I have myself and a family to feed.

The late and great anthropologist and anarchist David Graeber wrote an essay on pointless jobs that later matured into a book ("Bullshit jobs," 2018). Graeber writes about jobs society does not need and the pointlessness of which is obvious even for those working said jobs.

He identifies five types: 1) lackeys, tasked with emphasizing the importance of their boss' job; 2) the muscle, that is to say lawyers, lobbyists and PR staff to fool and undermine others; 3) fixers, who find temporary solutions to problems for which there are permanent solutions; 4) box tickers, who create the impression of useful work where none is being done; 5) taskmasters, who manage those who require no management and come up with addition work for them to do.

As a humanist, Graeber found that the person in a given job had to consider it to be pointless for it to qualify as such. Personally, I do not hold the latter aspect to be all that important because people, as mentioned, are capable of rationalizing even the most unnecessary or downright harmful tasks.

Graeber wrote that pointless jobs aren't an exclusively public sector phenomenon. They are also thriving in its private counterpart. The latter is difficult to explain if we consider that the private sector should be especially sensitive to efficiency. One possible explanation is that the private sector largely depends on the public one these days. It has been suggested that this is the reason companies are forced to pay heads of communication, internal auditors etc. But it hardly explains the whole problem.

However, the public sector still seems to be at the forefront of pointless jobs in Estonia. Sometimes indirectly, for example, by obligating state-funded foundations to commission internal audits that (unlike external audits) are examples of pointless work par excellence.

Working in the fields of science and culture is nice and appears meaningful to those involved as these are usually also people's hobbies. This convenient coincidence might put other people off, however, as not everyone is entitled to such happiness.

Perhaps we can interpret as an attempt to appease the resulting qualms the fact that even educational, cultural and scientific workers tend to jump on the bandwagon of pointlessness with a masochistic zeal to try and attach meaning to playing the fool as if to say that we can evaluate, survey, visualize, strategize etc. just as well as the big boys in ministries and agencies.

--

Follow ERR News on Facebook and Twitter and never miss an update!

Editor: Marcus Turovski

Related

covid-19 vaccines

covid-19 restrictions

About us

ERR News is the English-language service of Estonian Public Broadcasting, run by a fully independent editorial team.

To read up on ERR News' comments rules and to contact ERR's other services, please follow the link below.

Staff, contacts & comments

Latest news

16:13

Price of electricity to hit record €290,06 on Monday

16:03

'Olukorrast riigis' criticizes state budget process

15:20

Märt Väljataga: To work or remain oneself?

14:29

Tallinn deputy mayor: Plow drivers' requirements could be eased

13:58

Gallery: Tallinn buried in snow

13:55

Covid hospitalizations at 238, eight die

09:44

Estonia's R&D funding below European average

09:35

Paide state high school building completed

09:18

Tallinn snow clearing fleet working under full steam

09:09

Next group of Eesti Laul semi-finalists picked

04.12

Tartu to see first district heating price hike in a decade

04.12

Minister: Plan makes concrete steps towards Estonian-only education by 2035

04.12

'Rahva teenrid': Economy a party in one 'room', a funeral in the other

04.12

Saturday's Eesti Laul quarter finals heat features foreign language songs Updated

04.12

PPA announces €5.2-million patrol boat procurement round

04.12

Young stand-up comic dies after Tartu highway traffic collision Updated

04.12

Foreign affairs committee chair: Continued support from Washington crucial

04.12

Authorities rehousing nearly 100 puppies kept in poor conditions

04.12

Health Board: 243 hospitalized patients, 459 new cases, 5 deaths

04.12

Two women sex workers deported from Estonia

COVID-19 information

radio tallinn

jupiter

Most Read articles

02.12

Temperatures to drop to almost -20 degrees in Estonia this weekend

03.12

Covid vaccines have produced severe side-effects in 238 cases in 11 months

02.12

Consumers looking at sharp and comprehensive food price hike

04.12

Two women sex workers deported from Estonia

04.12

Young stand-up comic dies after Tartu highway traffic collision Updated

09:18

Tallinn snow clearing fleet working under full steam

03.12

Police officers targets of personal insults during Tallinn cafe protest

04.12

Government to change Covid restrictions orders basis

Estonia and Brexit

Hea lugeja, näeme et kasutate vanemat brauseri versiooni või vähelevinud brauserit.

Parema ja terviklikuma kasutajakogemuse tagamiseks soovitame alla laadida uusim versioon mõnest meie toetatud brauserist: