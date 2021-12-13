Poll: Kallas losing grounds among Reform voters

Kaja Kallas.
Kaja Kallas. Source: Stenbocki House/Flickr
Center Party leader Jüri Ratas is gaining in popularity, while PM Kaja Kallas has lost ground among her party's voters, daily Eesti Päevaleht's monthly poll to gauge who Estonians like to see as prime minister reveals.

Reform Party leader, incumbent PM Kaja Kallas was the preference of 16 percent of respondents in December, with the result unchanged since last month. However, looking at Reform Party voters, support for Kallas fell from 74 percent in December to 67 in December, the Turu-uuringute AS poll reveals (link in Estonian).

At the same time, Kaja Kallas has gained supporters from the ranks of other parties, including Eesti 200 and the Social Democratic Party.

Jüri Ratas is the preferred choice for PM for 28 percent of people in December, up from 25 percent in November.

Ratas has gained 6 percent among Estonian-speaking voters.

Opposition Conservative People's Party (EKRE) leader Martin Helme is supported by 12 percent of respondents in December and head of non-parliamentary Eesti 200 Kristina Kallas by 9 percent (down from 12 in November).

Editor: Marcus Turovski

covid-19 restrictions

