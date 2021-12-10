Ratings: Support equal between four parties

Support for EKRE, Reform, Center and Eesti 200 is almost equal according to December polling.
Support for EKRE, Reform, Center and Eesti 200 is almost equal according to December polling.
Support for EKRE, Reform, Center and Eesti 200 is almost level and separated by only 4 percent, new polling commissioned by ERR and carried out by Turu-uuringute AS shows.

One thousand respondents were asked who they would vote for if an election took place tomorrow.

The results show 22 percent would back EKRE, 21 percent would vote for Reform, 20 percent prefer Center and 18 percent would choose non-parliamentary party Eesti 200.

Compared to polling carried out last month, EKRE and Center's support both grew by 3 percent, Reform's stayed the same while Eesti 200's fell slightly from 19 percent to 18 percent.

The Social Democratic Party (SDE) and Isamaa had 8 percent and 7 percent, respectively. Compared to November, both saw a 2 percent decline.

In December, the Green Party had 2 percent support and TULE 1 percent.

The coalition parties - Reform and Center - were supported by 41 percent of respondents and the opposition parties by 37 percent. In November, both were on 38 percent.

Reform and EKRE are most popular with Estonians and both had 24 percent support. They are followed by Eesti 200 with 19 percent, Center with 13 percent and SDE and Isamaa both on 8 percent.

Among non-Estonian-speaking voters, Center is the most popular party with 59 percent support, followed by EKRE with 12 percent and Eesti 200 on 11 percent.

Looking at the results by gender, EKRE has the highest support amongst men while women prefer Reform.

Editor: Helen Wright

