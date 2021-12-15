Liimets: EU must respond to potential aggression on Ukraine's border

Estonia's Minister of Foreign Affairs Eva-Maria Liimets (Center) called for joint action, including sanctions, against Russia's "potential aggression" on Ukraine's borders at a meeting of EU ministers.

While attending the Foreign Affairs Council on Monday, Liimets said Russia's military escalation is a "clear threat" to the security of Ukraine and Europe.

"[W]hich is why member states must take joint action, including economic sanctions if necessary, in response to potential aggression," she said.

The minister also met with High Representative Josep Borrell to discuss the upcoming council meeting. "I also reaffirmed Estonia's solid support for Ukraine's territorial integrity and sovereignty," Liimets said.

Discussing the situation in Belarus, the foreign minister said problems persist.

"We must keep the focus on victims of repressions there and supporting civil society," the foreign minister said.

At the discussion on the situation in Central Asia, the minister underlined the importance of continued humanitarian aid from the EU to Afghanistan.

"Of course, this must be done in a way that does not legitimise the Taliban," Liimets said.

She added that this was why it was important for the EU to cooperate more closely with Central Asian countries bordering Afghanistan.

