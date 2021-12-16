Louis Kahn Estonia foundation claims foreign ministry cultural award

On Wednesday, Minister of Foreign Affairs Eva-Maria Liimets (Center) presented the foreign ministry's annual Cultural Award to the Louis Kahn Estonia Foundation for promoting Estonia's cultural history at home and abroad.

While presenting the award, Liimets highlighted the recipient's extensive activities promoting the work and impact of Kahn. "The Louis Kahn Estonia Foundation has made it its mission to present the legacy of the architect who was born in Estonia in early last century and went on to achieve world renown," Liimets said.

"Despite difficult circumstances, the 120th anniversary of Kahn's birth was celebrated with many cultural events from Kuressaare to New York. We must offer support and recognition to our cultural ambassadors who have contributed to raising Estonia's profile with their actions and the Louis Kahn Estonia Foundation has done this remarkably well," the foreign minister noted.

Rea Rannu-Ideon, cultural adviser at the Ministry of Foreign Affairs, foundation presents Estonia's cultural heritage through Louis Kahn. "The fact that the work of Kahn inspires our creatives to write and perform new works is at least equally important. Additionally, many events presenting Louis Kahn were held in a hybrid format, which means they reached culture and architecture lovers across the world," Rannu-Ideon said.

The award was received by Toivo Tammik and Ott Rätsep from the Louis Kahn Estonia Foundation. "Estonia has once again extended its impact and it continues to grow thanks to new opportunities brought by the 120th anniversary of Louis Kahn's birth and work by the Ministry of Foreign Affairs and the people of Saaremaa. This means the extensive academic cooperation with U.S. and European universities and various fields of art that all provide input for the international Kahn center planned to open in Saaremaa," Rätsep said.

Louis I. Kahn (1901-1974) is considered one of the greatest architects of the 20th century with a direct link to Estonia. Kahn spent his childhood in Kuressaare on the island of Saaremaa and spent time there as a young architect. The Louis Kahn Estonia Foundation established in 2011 researchers the architect's links with Estonia and popularises his work in various disciplines.

--

Follow ERR News on Facebook and Twitter and never miss an update!