Louis Kahn Estonia foundation claims foreign ministry cultural award

Culture
Minister of Foreign Affairs Eva-Maria Liimets (middle) presenting the Louis Kahn Estonia Foundation with the foreign ministry's Cultural Award.
Minister of Foreign Affairs Eva-Maria Liimets (middle) presenting the Louis Kahn Estonia Foundation with the foreign ministry's Cultural Award. Source: Marko Mumm
Culture

On Wednesday, Minister of Foreign Affairs Eva-Maria Liimets (Center) presented the foreign ministry's annual Cultural Award to the Louis Kahn Estonia Foundation for promoting Estonia's cultural history at home and abroad.

While presenting the award, Liimets highlighted the recipient's extensive activities promoting the work and impact of Kahn. "The Louis Kahn Estonia Foundation has made it its mission to present the legacy of the architect who was born in Estonia in early last century and went on to achieve world renown," Liimets said.

"Despite difficult circumstances, the 120th anniversary of Kahn's birth was celebrated with many cultural events from Kuressaare to New York. We must offer support and recognition to our cultural ambassadors who have contributed to raising Estonia's profile with their actions and the Louis Kahn Estonia Foundation has done this remarkably well," the foreign minister noted.

Rea Rannu-Ideon, cultural adviser at the Ministry of Foreign Affairs, foundation presents Estonia's cultural heritage through Louis Kahn. "The fact that the work of Kahn inspires our creatives to write and perform new works is at least equally important. Additionally, many events presenting Louis Kahn were held in a hybrid format, which means they reached culture and architecture lovers across the world," Rannu-Ideon said.

The award was received by Toivo Tammik and Ott Rätsep from the Louis Kahn Estonia Foundation. "Estonia has once again extended its impact and it continues to grow thanks to new opportunities brought by the 120th anniversary of Louis Kahn's birth and work by the Ministry of Foreign Affairs and the people of Saaremaa. This means the extensive academic cooperation with U.S. and European universities and various fields of art that all provide input for the international Kahn center planned to open in Saaremaa," Rätsep said.

Louis I. Kahn (1901-1974) is considered one of the greatest architects of the 20th century with a direct link to Estonia. Kahn spent his childhood in Kuressaare on the island of Saaremaa and spent time there as a young architect. The Louis Kahn Estonia Foundation established in 2011 researchers the architect's links with Estonia and popularises his work in various disciplines.

--

Follow ERR News on Facebook and Twitter and never miss an update!

Editor: Kristjan Kallaste

Related

global estonians

estonia explained

LATEST NEWS

18:52

Some 3,500 people have used option to get vaccinated at home

18:27

Rise in labor costs faster than EU average in third quarter

18:02

Peeter Ernits: Why is the cabinet hiding culprits of cold storage scandal?

17:31

Olympic Committee gives Anett Kontaveit and her trainer €15,000

17:07

Health minister: No more restrictions to be eased for start of new year

16:39

Louis Kahn Estonia foundation claims foreign ministry cultural award

16:10

Justice chancellor: We try to create clarity instead of more confusion

15:36

21 best Estonian movies of 2021

15:05

PM presents four counterarguments for Center's energy VAT reduction idea

14:39

Estonia to decide on use of Janssen booster doses before year's end

14:11

Institutions must create possibility to inform of internal offenses

13:45

US defense budget holds €175 million for Baltics

13:29

11 p.m. closing time restriction to be eased for New Year's celebrations Updated

13:18

Foreign affairs committee chair: Russia attempting to destroy NATO

12:45

Wiiralt scholarship laureates announced

12:11

Russian ambassador: Much room for development in Estonian-Russian relations

11:32

Estonia to put three 5G frequency authorizations up for auction

11:20

Ministry denies Belarus goods transiting through Estonia breach sanctions

10:59

Health Board: 259 hospitalized covid patients, 647 new cases

10:24

Tallink hopes to reach 70 percent of pre-pandemic passenger level in summer

Hea lugeja, näeme et kasutate vanemat brauseri versiooni või vähelevinud brauserit.

Parema ja terviklikuma kasutajakogemuse tagamiseks soovitame alla laadida uusim versioon mõnest meie toetatud brauserist: