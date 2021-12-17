Gallery: Santa visits Riigikogu members during last sitting of 2021

Santa Claus visited members of the Riigikogu on Thursday during the last session of 2021.

Members of the parliament read poems written about the work of the Riigikogu and everyone received a jar of honey as a gift.

Deputy Speakers of the Riigikogu Martin Helme (EKRE) and Hanno Pevkur (Reform) said although the sessions of the Riigikogu are over, politicians do not have time to rest.

The parliament has a three-week break over Christmas and New Year.

