Ratings: EKRE, Eesti 200 most popular parties

News
An Eesti 200 campaign election.
An Eesti 200 campaign election. Source: Priit Mürk/ERR
News

EKRE and non-parliamentary party Eesti 200 were the most popular political parties in December, polling by Kantar Emor shows.

EKRE was supported by 22 percent of respondents, a 2 percent increase compared to November's poll.

Eesti 200 followed on 20 percent, a 1 percent rise on last month.

The coalition parties Reform and Center were next most popular with 19 percent and 17 percent respectively.

Opposition parties, the Social Democrats fell 2 percent to 10 percent in December's survey and Isamaa from 10 to 7 percent.

The Green Party had 4 percent support and TULE 1 percent.

Emor conducted the survey between December 9-15 and 1220 citizens aged 18-84 participated.

--

Follow ERR News on Facebook and Twitter and never miss an update!

Editor: Helen Wright

Related

covid-19 restrictions

About us

ERR News is the English-language service of Estonian Public Broadcasting, run by a fully independent editorial team.

To read up on ERR News' comments rules and to contact ERR's other services, please follow the link below.

Staff, contacts & comments

Latest news

15:01

Ossinovski not paid for Tallinn city council chair work, continues as MP

14:35

Search for new Health Board director fails

14:10

Network operators happy about decision to auction 5G frequencies

13:43

Psychologist: Vaccination not helpful if it only provides access to clubs

13:17

Wastewater study: Level of coronavirus in Estonia remains unchanged

12:49

Minimum wage for cultural workers to increase to €1,400

12:21

Estonia wants to decide how plastic reduction will be reported

11:55

Estonian MFA: China's pressure on Lithuania 'unacceptable'

11:25

Tartu to begin paying energy price compensation in January

10:54

Health Board: 257 hospitalized covid patients, 603 new cases, 5 deaths

10:24

Tallinn extends first sick leave day compensation scheme until June

09:52

Ratings: EKRE, Eesti 200 most popular parties

09:27

Council fears 25,000 Narva households may seek energy compensation

09:07

EU agrees to shorten coronavirus vaccine passport validity to 9 months

08:35

Gallery: Santa visits Riigikogu members during last sitting of 2021

08:24

Narva council elects chairman as new mayor

08:08

Riigikogu speaker tests positive for coronavirus

16.12

Some 3,500 people have used option to get vaccinated at home

16.12

Rise in labor costs faster than EU average in third quarter

16.12

Peeter Ernits: Why is the cabinet hiding culprits of cold storage scandal?

COVID-19 information

radio tallinn

jupiter

Most Read articles

16.12

11 p.m. closing time restriction to be eased for New Year's celebrations Updated

11.12

Travel restrictions for arrivals to Estonia from December 13

16.12

Minister proposes relaxation of Estonia's foreign worker hiring rules

15.12

Tallinn's New Year's Eve fireworks show to be held at Inglirand Beach

09:07

EU agrees to shorten coronavirus vaccine passport validity to 9 months

16.12

Ministry denies Belarus goods transiting through Estonia breach sanctions

16.12

Health minister: No more restrictions to be eased for start of new year

15.12

Tallink suspends Tallinn-Stockholm line for one month

Estonia and Brexit

Hea lugeja, näeme et kasutate vanemat brauseri versiooni või vähelevinud brauserit.

Parema ja terviklikuma kasutajakogemuse tagamiseks soovitame alla laadida uusim versioon mõnest meie toetatud brauserist: