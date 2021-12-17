Ratings: EKRE, Eesti 200 most popular parties

EKRE and non-parliamentary party Eesti 200 were the most popular political parties in December, polling by Kantar Emor shows.

EKRE was supported by 22 percent of respondents, a 2 percent increase compared to November's poll.

Eesti 200 followed on 20 percent, a 1 percent rise on last month.

The coalition parties Reform and Center were next most popular with 19 percent and 17 percent respectively.

Opposition parties, the Social Democrats fell 2 percent to 10 percent in December's survey and Isamaa from 10 to 7 percent.

The Green Party had 4 percent support and TULE 1 percent.

Emor conducted the survey between December 9-15 and 1220 citizens aged 18-84 participated.

--

