New species of large moth found in Estonia

News
University of Tartu main building
University of Tartu main building Source: Vladislava Snurnikova/ERR
News

A new species of large moth has been discovered by researchers in Estonia, newspaper Postimees reported on Monday. The insect has been named "Nola estonica".

University of Tartu researchers Erki Õunap and Toomas Tammaru made the discovery.

Õunap said finding a new species of moth or butterfly is not extraordinary, but finding one outside of a tropical climate is rare.

"For example, fewer than one species of moth a year has been described in northern Europe on average since the 1980s. Almost all are small moths/butterflies in whose case telling species apart can be very difficult," he said.

Read the full interview in English in Postimees.

--

Follow ERR News on Facebook and Twitter and never miss an update!

Editor: Helen Wright

Related

COVID-19 vaccinations

covid-19 restrictions

About us

ERR News is the English-language service of Estonian Public Broadcasting, run by a fully independent editorial team.

To read up on ERR News' comments rules and to contact ERR's other services, please follow the link below.

Staff, contacts & comments

Latest news

19:34

Health Board to report Covid cases' vaccination status on weekly basis

18:12

Authorities investigating rise in aviation incidents over past year

17:25

FT: Baltics' trade with Belarus contradicts sanctions stance

17:12

Rüütel: Something wrong if energy policy causes people to use candlelight

16:46

Christmas tree collection points open in Tallinn on January 7

15:49

Beatles documentary to herald new Kumu season

15:19

Health minister: Rapid test option to depend on hospitalization level

15:19

Kredex and Enterprise Estonia joint authority head announced

14:51

Christmas tree collection points open in Tartu

14:19

New species of large moth found in Estonia

13:49

Moped cars to be subjected to technical inspection obligation

13:22

Elron raises train fares by 9.5 percent from January

13:19

Two Narva power station workers killed in accident Updated

12:54

Gallery: Former prima ballerina makes New Year's Day ERSO debut

11:58

2022 third-country migrant quota set at 1,311

11:52

Pandemic has made EDF procurement process more difficult

11:23

Narva preparing to recover city quarter demolished in World War II

10:50

Kanepi faces Jaquelin Cristian in Melbourne Summer Set tournament round one

10:33

Health Board: 232 hospitalized patients, 686 new cases, 1 death

10:23

Western islands' ferry ticket price hikes to be postponed

COVID-19 information

radio tallinn

jupiter

Most Read articles

02.01

Irja Lutsar: Omicron strain suggests virus running out of steam

31.12

State planning artillery, missile system supply to Ukrainian armed forces

02.01

Covid hospitalizations at 226

10:33

Health Board: 232 hospitalized patients, 686 new cases, 1 death

01.01

Travel restrictions for arrivals to Estonia from January 3

08:34

Estonian Weather Service issues glazed ice, fog warning

11:23

Narva preparing to recover city quarter demolished in World War II

11:58

2022 third-country migrant quota set at 1,311

Estonia and Brexit

Hea lugeja, näeme et kasutate vanemat brauseri versiooni või vähelevinud brauserit.

Parema ja terviklikuma kasutajakogemuse tagamiseks soovitame alla laadida uusim versioon mõnest meie toetatud brauserist: