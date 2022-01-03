New species of large moth found in Estonia

A new species of large moth has been discovered by researchers in Estonia, newspaper Postimees reported on Monday. The insect has been named "Nola estonica".

University of Tartu researchers Erki Õunap and Toomas Tammaru made the discovery.

Õunap said finding a new species of moth or butterfly is not extraordinary, but finding one outside of a tropical climate is rare.

"For example, fewer than one species of moth a year has been described in northern Europe on average since the 1980s. Almost all are small moths/butterflies in whose case telling species apart can be very difficult," he said.

Read the full interview in English in Postimees.

