Tartu court finds local elections candidate guilty of domestic violence

News
Judge's seat in an Estonian court (photo is illustrative).
Judge's seat in an Estonian court (photo is illustrative). Source: Rene Kundla/ERR
News

A court has found a South Estonian local councilor guilty of domestic violence, and also of vote-buying during the October 2021 local elections. The individual has served just under two months' actual jail time, and has been released on probation for the rest of their sentence.

ERR reports that the first-tier Tartu County Court found Indrek Sarap, who ran for the Reform Party in the Tõrva municipality in October's elections, guilty of domestic violence and of vote-rigging, sentencing him to two years and seven months' imprisonment.

Since Sarap had already been detained and served one month and 29 days in jail when the sentence was meted out, he will serve the remainder on probation, following a plea deal, ERR reports.

Sarap is also subject to a three-year restraining order in respect of his ex-wife, whom he was accused of physically assaulting on four separate occasions and of preventing her from exiting a vehicle on two further occasions. He had also been charged with physically assaulting a man.

In respect of the vote-buying, the charge sheet stated that Sarap had transported at least five individuals from his home, to the polling station in Tõrva municipality, Valga County, and induced them into voting for him by offering them money and alcoholic beverages, ERR reports.

The prosecutor's office had charged Sarap, 41, with repeated physical abuse of his ex-wife, of repeatedly depriving her of her liberty and of repeated violations of a restraining order, in addition to violating a free election.

According to the State Electoral Commission's (VVK) website, Sarap is a sitting Reform Party councilor, in Tõrva rural municipality.

The municipality, which includes the town of the same name, had a population of a little over 6,100 as of 2019. Its southern boundary lies on the Latvian border.

--

Follow ERR News on Facebook and Twitter and never miss an update!

Editor: Andrew Whyte

COVID-19 vaccinations

covid-19 restrictions

About us

ERR News is the English-language service of Estonian Public Broadcasting, run by a fully independent editorial team.

To read up on ERR News' comments rules and to contact ERR's other services, please follow the link below.

Staff, contacts & comments

Latest news

19:51

Tartu court finds local elections candidate guilty of domestic violence

19:10

Former EKRE Tallinn city council member to join Center Party

18:44

Interior minister: May be interregnum before new secretary general in place

18:00

Kerr Kriisa bumps career high to 21 in win over Washington

17:37

Second pension pillar leavers to possibly receive disbursements on Tuesday

17:03

UK magazine nominates Estonian jazz artist's album among top for 2021

16:29

Belgian F-16s to make low-altitude flights across Estonia through the week

15:54

Justice chancellor: Municipalities responsible for cemetery grave stones

15:44

Children need to be tested twice in week at schools again

15:01

Kanepi through to round two in Melbourne

14:45

Transport Administration issues icy and slippery road warning

14:26

MP: Estonia should launch NATO Article 4 consultations

13:58

Tallink passenger numbers down nearly 21 percent on year to 2021

13:25

New scientific council chief likely to provide line-up on Thursday

12:54

Young man dies after South Estonia ski center accident

11:51

Researcher: Finland significantly increasing defense capabilities

11:37

Health Board: Reporting vaccination statuses daily leaves wrong impression

10:59

Question-marks remain over cross-country skiing Beijing Olympics line-up

10:34

Health Board: 238 hospitalized patients, 1,497 new cases, 1 death

10:19

Rakvere to host European orienteering championships in summer

COVID-19 information

radio tallinn

jupiter

Most Read articles

02.01

Irja Lutsar: Omicron strain suggests virus running out of steam

10:34

Health Board: 238 hospitalized patients, 1,497 new cases, 1 death

09:54

Health Board: Omicron unlikely to bring along complete lockdown

03.01

Health Board to report Covid cases' vaccination status on weekly basis

12:54

Young man dies after South Estonia ski center accident

03.01

Health minister: Rapid test option to depend on hospitalization level

14:26

MP: Estonia should launch NATO Article 4 consultations

09:25

Hospitalized coronavirus patients not suffering from Omicron strain

Estonia and Brexit

Hea lugeja, näeme et kasutate vanemat brauseri versiooni või vähelevinud brauserit.

Parema ja terviklikuma kasutajakogemuse tagamiseks soovitame alla laadida uusim versioon mõnest meie toetatud brauserist: