Tartu will not raise kindergarten fees until 2025

Tartu City Government plans to keep the municipal kindergarten fee at €81 a month until 2025.

A bill has been sent to the council for discussion which keeps the fee at the same rate from January 1, 2023 until 2025. The fee has been the same for the last two years.

"When concluding a coalition agreement with our coalition partners, we agreed that in 2022-2025 the place fee for a kindergarten in Tartu will not increase and the benefits will remain from the second child of the family," Mayor of Tartu Urmas Klaas (Reform).

Deputy Mayor Lemmit Kaplinski (SDE) said Tartu is helping parents when the cost of living is rising. "Education must be equally accessible to all families and the school path starts in kindergarten," he added.

