Gallery: Documentary on Estonian military in Afghanistan premieres

A documentary featuring Estonian Defense Forces (EDF) members involved in the Afghanistan conflict premiered at the weekend. The movie, directed by Erik Tikan, entitled 'Estcoy-8' and named after the unit which appeared on film, also premiered on ETV Monday night.

Estcoy-8 experienced the heaviest losses of any EDF or other military units deployed in independent Estonia's history, ERR's Menu portal reports.

The last of Estonia's regular military personnel returned from Afghanistan last summer, following U.S. President Joe Biden's announcement that his country's forces would be leaving the theater after a 20-year presence there.

The EDF contributed to allied missions in the region from 2003, and close to 3,000 personnel served during that time.

Nine EDF members have fallen in Afghanistan; three of these were from Estcoy-8.

An older generation of Estonians served during the Soviet war in the central Asian state in the 1980s.

The movie (in Estonian) can be viewed here.

Erik Tikan himself served in Afghanistan, with Estcoy-16.

Its first screening took place at the Kinos Artis cinema in Tallinn over the weekend (see gallery above).

