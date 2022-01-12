EDF volunteer: It was a big responsibility to help resolve border crisis

News
The EDF pioneers wading through a Polish river while installing razor wire.
The EDF pioneers wading through a Polish river while installing razor wire. Source: EDF
News

Estonian Defense forces volunteers who assisted on the Polish-Belarusian border said it was a great responsibility to help resolve the crisis and they would do so again if asked.

Corporals Kaarel Kadarik and Siim Bachmann discussed their mission on ETV's current affairs show "Ringvaade" on Tuesday. Their main task was to help construct a barbed-wire barrier along the border.

Kadarik said they went to Poland on a voluntary basis. "The crisis is ongoing. But to get involved and help solve it was a big and cool responsibility," he said.

Bachmann said the Defense Forces gave them an overview of the situation before they left, reminded them of their training and told them how to act in an emergency.

Kadarik said, before they arrived, there was a lot of confusion: "There was no clarity as to where, or what we were going to do. Gradually on the ground, we realized what the situation was and we were able to respond to it."

Defense Forces volunteers Siim Bachmann and Kaarel Kadarik. Source: ERR

Both men denied they went on the mission seeking danger.

"I don't think anyone went there to look for danger. Rather, to offer support and help," Kadarik said.

Bachmann added: "We didn't have a sense of danger ourselves either. We knew the area we were going to was low-activity. It wasn't a concern."

They did not face a real conflict situation at the border either. 

"We never saw migrants, but we saw a patrol of Belarusian soldiers across the river," Bachmann said.

Kadarik added: "We were in an area close to the border where there was activity. Work to ensure that there were no border crossings took place all the time."

Kadarik and Bachmann are ready to volunteer again if necessary.

In January, another 70 Estonian Defense Forces members will be sent to assist at the Polish-Belarusian border.

--

Follow ERR News on Facebook and Twitter and never miss an update!

Editor: Helen Wright

Related

COVID-19 vaccinations

covid-19 restrictions

About us

ERR News is the English-language service of Estonian Public Broadcasting, run by a fully independent editorial team.

To read up on ERR News' comments rules and to contact ERR's other services, please follow the link below.

Staff, contacts & comments

Latest news

16:09

Prime minister: State lacks data to create simpler energy support measure

15:42

Lauristin: It saddens me that EKRE has given the elite a bad name

15:42

Riigikogu speaker: More energy costs support measures surely needed

15:13

RMK: Over 9,000 Christmas trees taken from state forests this year

14:46

Price of 95 gasoline reaches new all-time record

14:19

Health Board: Coronavirus infection R rate has hit 1.3

13:45

Peak period crypto mining makes up 1 percent of all electricity consumption

13:18

Weekly: Ex-presidential office chief joins Eesti 200

12:53

EDF volunteer: It was a big responsibility to help resolve border crisis

12:24

Kontaveit makes it to quarterfinals in Sydney

11:58

Popov in support of reimplementing rapid tests for public space entry

11:37

Head of prime minister's office: Center's proposal will not happen

11:23

Taxes paid by international students, graduates rise to record level

10:49

British armed forces radio daily broadcast covering Estonia deployment

10:32

Health Board: 240 hospitalized patients, 2,202 new cases, 4 deaths

10:26

Almost 500 households in Tartu apply for energy support measure

09:51

Party Ratings: Reform remains in first place, EKRE makes slight gains

09:17

Center proposes electricity compensation measure for all private consumers

08:51

We are responding to Russia's actions, says Danish ambassador to Estonia

08:24

Eesti Energia acquires Finnish wind farm in 5-year deal

COVID-19 information

radio tallinn

jupiter

Most Read articles

11.01

Pärnu Airport to open route to Helsinki

08.01

Estonia's Covid travel restrictions on arrivals from Monday, January 10

11.01

Health Board: 251 hospitalized patients, 1,981 new cases, 3 deaths Updated

11.01

New T1 mall manager: 2022 is a year of major changes

11.01

Minister: Negative test proof could be reapplied if Delta strain recedes

11.01

Ilves: EU can stop whining and ready itself for Ukraine humanitarian crisis

10:32

Health Board: 240 hospitalized patients, 2,202 new cases, 4 deaths

11.01

Estonian defense minister: Danish fighters, frigate are powerful deterrent

Estonia and Brexit

Hea lugeja, näeme et kasutate vanemat brauseri versiooni või vähelevinud brauserit.

Parema ja terviklikuma kasutajakogemuse tagamiseks soovitame alla laadida uusim versioon mõnest meie toetatud brauserist: