Authorities urge avoiding non-essential travel on northeast Estonian roads

The Transport Board (Transpordiamet) has extended its warning against road travel in northeastern Estonia, recommending the public avoid driving on roads in Lääne- and Ida-Viru counties, due to high wind speeds.

Weather stations in Lääne- and Ida-Viru counties recorded wind-speeds of up to 15 m/s, with these conditions predicted to last through the afternoon, and following blizzard warnings issued on Friday.

The windy conditions hamper maintenance work like gritting

Similar warnings which had applied to highways in Harju and Rapla counties expired at noon on Saturday.

The Transport Board urges drivers avoid using highways in Lääne- and Ida-Viru counties until further notice, while if travel is essential, maintaining distance between vehicles and driving speeds below the limit is advised.

More information on road conditions, updated in real time is on the Tarktee portal here.

