Strong winds, blizzard forecast for Friday

Strong winds have been forecast in west and north Estonia on Friday which may disrupt ferry traffic. More snow is expected.

Level two warnings have been issued on the islands of Saaremaa and Hiiumaa and on the west and north coasts, including in Harju County.

The Estonian Weather Service said it expects blizzards and winds of up to 25 m/s on the coast. Visibility will be affected and roads will be slippery.

"Very strong wind can cause damages and power outages, especially on islands. Ferry traffic may also be disrupted," the agency said.

A level two (orange) warning means the weather is "dangerous" and level one (yellow) is "potentially dangerous".

--

