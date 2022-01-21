Strong winds, blizzard forecast for Friday

News
Snow in Tallinn on December 24.
Snow in Tallinn on December 24. Source: Siim Lõvi /ERR
News

Strong winds have been forecast in west and north Estonia on Friday which may disrupt ferry traffic. More snow is expected.

Level two warnings have been issued on the islands of Saaremaa and Hiiumaa and on the west and north coasts, including in Harju County.

The Estonian Weather Service said it expects blizzards and winds of up to 25 m/s on the coast. Visibility will be affected and roads will be slippery.

"Very strong wind can cause damages and power outages, especially on islands. Ferry traffic may also be disrupted," the agency said.

A level two (orange) warning means the weather is "dangerous" and level one (yellow) is "potentially dangerous".

--

Follow ERR News on Facebook and Twitter and never miss an update!

Editor: Helen Wright

Related

COVID-19 vaccinations

covid-19 restrictions

About us

ERR News is the English-language service of Estonian Public Broadcasting, run by a fully independent editorial team.

To read up on ERR News' comments rules and to contact ERR's other services, please follow the link below.

Staff, contacts & comments

Latest news

09:49

Wind farm developers: Procedure takes too long

09:31

Strong winds, blizzard forecast for Friday

09:23

UK mulls sending 'hundreds' more troops to Baltics

08:54

Minister: No supplementary budget needed for energy bill payment support

08:29

Tänak and Järveoja 8th after first day of season-opening Monte Carlo rally Updated

08:17

Price of diesel rises for second time in a week

20.01

SDE MP: Estonia's independent defensive capacity needs to be boosted

20.01

First performers of Viljandi Folk Music Festival program announced

20.01

Kaupo Meiel: Crisis solutions available at the local library

20.01

Alcohol sales fall in South Estonia

20.01

Expert: Biden words may have encouraged further Russian aggression

20.01

Urmas Reinsalu: Defense decisions require supplementary budget

20.01

Local resident spots raccoon in Tartu County

20.01

Prime Minister: Biden, Macron statements on Ukraine 'worrying'

20.01

Kaja Kallas: Estonia must contribute more toward security

20.01

Tallinn switches off winter lights early due to rising energy costs

20.01

Planned reform to make care home places more affordable

20.01

List of permanently inhabited islands decreases by 1

20.01

Head of Enefit Power: Europe's CO2 trading system needs review

20.01

Patient Portal to get updated design and content next year

COVID-19 information

radio tallinn

jupiter

Most Read articles

19.01

EDF commander: There will likely be war in Ukraine soon

20.01

Government reaches agreement on energy compensation measures

20.01

Prime Minister: Biden, Macron statements on Ukraine 'worrying'

20.01

Health Board: 322 hospitalized patients, 3,845 new cases, 4 deaths

19.01

Weekly: 'Happiest man in Estonia' has no electricity bill to speak of

20.01

List of permanently inhabited islands decreases by 1

20.01

Weather service issues strong winds, blizzard warning

20.01

Baltics given approval to send US-made weapons to Ukraine

Estonia and Brexit

Hea lugeja, näeme et kasutate vanemat brauseri versiooni või vähelevinud brauserit.

Parema ja terviklikuma kasutajakogemuse tagamiseks soovitame alla laadida uusim versioon mõnest meie toetatud brauserist: