Average electricity price rises to €176.44 on Monday

The average price of electricity on the Nord Pool power exchange on Monday will rise to €176.44 per megawatt-hour in the Estonian price area.

The price was cheapest between midnight and 1 a.m. at €48.33 per megawatt-hour. It will remain over €200 for the rest of the day. The highest price will be at 7 p.m. when it reaches €247.84.

In Finland, the average price will be €172.85 and it will be €178.16 in Latvia and Lithuania.

On Sunday, the average price in Estonia per megawatt-hour was €75.73.

On January 31, 2021 the average price was €48.31.

