British soldiers reunite lost dog with his owner

A dog lost in wintry conditions in Lääne-Viru County has been reunited with his owner thanks to British soldiers from the NATO Enhanced Forward Presence (eFP) Battlegroup, based at Tapa.

British army personnel had been clearing an area ahead of training activity due to take place there as part of the ongoing, large-scale Exercise Winter Camp, and noticed an unidentified object in the process, later realizing it was a dog.

While alive and well the dog, whom the soldiers named "Socks", was very cold in the harsh conditions.

Pleased to see the efforts of @BritishArmy soldiers in returning a lost dog they found on the training area, whilst taking part in Ex WINTER CAMP.



Now reunited with his owners, we wish Socks the Dog all the best! pic.twitter.com/5L9NioUtsh — Col Dai Bevan (@ComdUKeFP) February 2, 2022

Socks was later found to have been missing for days, and was happily reunited with his owner.

Capt. Matt Styles of the eFP said: "It was a privilege to find and locate Socks the Dog with my team today, returning him to safety and reuniting him with his owners.

"He'd clearly been out on the training area for a while, but we are glad that his story has a happy ending," Capt. Sykes added.

Socks the dog was found wandering around a NATO training area. Source: NATO Battlegroup Estonia.

After taking Socks to safety and warmth and providing food and drink, the soldiers, in conjunction with the local authorities, were able to locate the dog's owner and contact them.

Temperatures in the region have been well below zero even during the day recently, and the snow has been falling.

Around 1,400 soldiers are taking part in Winter Camp, an annual exercise, in the environs of Tapa, around 80km southeast of Tallinn.

Infantry and armor capabilities in snowy conditions are the main focus of the exercise, including interoperability between the Estonian Defense Forces (EDF) 1st Infantry Brigade and the British and French soldiers who make up the eFP.

While Dreadnaught Squadron of the U.K.'s Royal Tank Regiment currently makes up the core of the eFP, in addition to personnel from all support elements from the British and French armies, as well as the EDF, members of Britain's elite Parachute Regiment and from the Yorkshire Regiment, an infantry regiment whose 1st Battalion served with the eFP back in 2018, are also taking part in Winter Camp.

The exercise ends on Sunday.

