Kontaveit through to round two in St.Petersburg

Anett Kontaveit is through to round two of the WTA 500 St. Petersburg ladies' tournament in Russia, after beating Jil Teichmann (Switzerland) in three sets, 6:3, 1:6, 6:3.

The pair had met twice last year in the U.S., with Kontaveit winning both encounters, one of the at the U.S. Open, in straight sets, though th Estonian was coming into the tournament off a disappointing showing in the Australian Open, where she crashed out in straight sets to 19-year-old Clara Tauson in round two and dropped two places to ninth in the world.

Kontaveit did however win the VTB Kremlin Cup in Moscow last October, and was seeded second in the current tournament, behind only María Sákkari of Greece.

While Teichmann, ranked 35th in the world, broke Kontaveit's serve in game three, Kontaveit returned the favor in the next game and pulled ahead to take the set 6:3.

Set two was a very different story, and Teichmann broke twice and soon found herself 5:0 up, dropping only one game before winning 6:1 in a set where Kontaveit committed 22 unforced errors to her opponent's six.

The deciding set saw a return to the opening set form for Kontaveit, breaking Teichmann's second service game, holding her serve and nearly taking a protracted eighth game, while Teichmann held on to her serve. Kontaveit took control with her serve in the very next game, to wrap things up 6:3.

The entire encounter lasted bang on two hours. Kontaveit served up three aces and committed seven double faults, while both players rescued six out of nine break points each.

Kontaveit, recently the subject of an episode of ETV lifestyle show ""Sinu uus sugulane" ("Your new relative" - link in Estonian, recorded in the summer) faces the winner of Marketa Vondroušova (Czech Republic) and Sorana Cirstea (Romania).

Kontaveit and Vondroušova have met thrice before, with the record 2:1 in the Czech player's favor, while in the case of Cirstea, the record is much more one-sided; Kontaveit has won all five of their previous encounters.

