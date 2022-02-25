Social affairs ministry calls for humanitarian aid for Ukraine

The Ministry of Social Affairs has condemned Thursday's full-scale military attack on Ukraine by the Russian Federation and called for civil society to intensify humanitarian aid to Ukraine, in a statement issued jointly with the Latvian and Lithuanian social ministries.

"In these dark hours, we stand united with Ukraine and its people and encourage all EU Ministers responsible for social affairs to join our efforts to ensure the humanitarian support to the Ukrainian people," the statement reads.

"We underline that the Baltic States are doing all in their power to activate needed human and financial resources to be ready to accept the Ukrainian citizens, and to provide them with the necessary assistance, including food, accommodation and psychological support," the statement continues.

"We encourage civil society, together with international NGOs, to strengthen humanitarian aid for the Ukrainian people. All international NGOs (such as the International Committee of the Red Cross, Order of Malta Relief Organization, Caritas, Save the Children International, The Global FoodBanking Network) are our committed partners, who can provide assistance for people in need in Ukraine."

